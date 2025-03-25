Leakers are convinced we are getting a Nintendo Direct this week

Prominent leakers across the gaming spectrum are convinced we are getting a Nintendo Direct this week, likely on Thursday, and it has nothing to do with the Switch 2.

The rumor comes from multiple leakers such as NateTheHate and various leakers on Reddit, who claim that a Nintendo presentation is set to appear this week but are unsure of the format. It could be a standard Nintendo Direct or a Direct Mini where the video gets dropped on YouTube rather than being a live stream.

The presentation, if real, won’t have anything to do with the Nintendo Switch 2, which is getting its own massive presentation on April 2, revealing more about the console, including games and a likely release date and price. Instead, it appears this presentation being touted for Thursday will focus on the final send-off for the Nintendo Switch and the final pieces of software prepared to end the system’s lifecycle.

Alternatively, the presentation could be an indie direct or partner direct instead of purely a Nintendo-focused presentation. It seems unlikely that Nintendo has much to show now for the Switch with the Switch 2 on the horizon, but again, this is assuming these leaks and rumors are correct.

As with usual leaks, we must specify that any information should be taken with a pinch of salt until any official announcement is made. If a presentation is happening on Thursday, in usual Nintendo fashion, we will likely get some form of an announcement the day before, which means we should get some announcement of Nintendo’s social media accounts on Wednesday at the latest—if all this is real.

Nintendo has a habit of having one last hurrah for its previous hardware. When the 3DS and Wii U were ending their life cycle, Nintendo hosted a small direct showing of a bunch of filler games or ports that saw out the console’s final few months. Switch 2 is backwards compatible, so anything announced for Switch 1 will be playable whenever the new system launches in 2025.

So now we just need to wait to see what, if anything, is announced in the next few days.

