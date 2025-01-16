Biggest differences between the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

The next version of the Nintendo Switch is coming and although there is little to no official information, we can already see some major differences in the colors, controllers, size of the screen, and how everything it’s attached.

Nintendo hasn’t announced anything on the hardware specs, but data miners have gotten their hands on some details that can give some idea of what could be in store for the console. We’ll focus on what we can see from the teaser video, but will take into consideration leaked and rumored information.

The major differences between the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo is always bringing new technology. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo

The biggest changes between the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 are the screen size, which dictates the console and controllers size, and how the controllers attach to the screen.

According to a leak from Genki, an accessory manufacturer, the screen size is an inch wider and half an inch taller while OnLeaks rumored the Switch 2 screen would be 8.4 inches. If we convert the pixels in the image from the video where the two consoles appear together and convert the pixels to inches by doing some math, the Switch 2 would have around 7.8 inches considering that the Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, which means the Genki leak would be closer to the real spec unless the 8.4 inches from OnLeaks includes the black part of the screen.

The new Joy-Cons will no longer connect to the screen by sliding them down. On the Switch 2, the controllers just attach magnetically. There seems to be extra protection below the analog stick (probably to avoid the infamous Joy-Con drift), a port next to the sync button to attach the controller to the screen, and what seems to be a sensor. The buttons all seem to be the same except for an extra trigger next to ZR and ZL, and a new button below the home button in the right Joy-con.

Smaller differences between the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Smaller changes include the controller colors, which are now mostly black. Only the analog stick protection and the connection portions of the Joy-Cons have a more pastel version of the iconic red and blue colors from the Nintendo Switch, and the straps are also attached magnetically.

There will be two new micro USB-C ports, one next to the vents and one on the bottom, and a U-shaped kickstand on the back instead of just a rectangular one on the back left side. The dock is bigger as a consequence of the bigger screen, it has rounded upper corners, and the charging grip seems to be larger with a shiny finish.

The Nintendo Switch 2 doesn’t have a release date yet except that it’s coming sometime this year. We’ll learn more about the console at the April 4 Nintendo Direct.

