Image via Nvidia
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 (US/UK)

Time to empty your wallet. Here are the retailers selling new GPUs.
Published: Jan 30, 2025 09:11 am

The first part of the latest lineup of Nvidia graphics cards, featuring RTX 5080 and 5090, is hitting the shelves, and as always, you can look to snag one from Nvidia or any of the available retailers. The GPUs may go away really fast, so don’t lose any more time.

Here are all the different stores where you can look to get shiny new Nvidia 5080 and 5090 Series GPUs in the U.S. and U.K.

5070 and 5070Ti

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and 5070Ti are expected to be available in February (5070Ti on Feb. 20, according to some retailer postings)

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 in the UK

Nvidia promo image featuring a laptop, monitor, GPU, and PC
Looking for a PC upgrade? Image via Nvidia

Nvidia has quite a few official partners in the U.K., where you can expect to see the latest GPUs, from AWD-IT to Box.co.uk and many others. They feature graphics cards from multiple manufacturers, including MSI, Gigabyte, and ASUS.

Here are the U.K. stores where you can buy a Nvidia 50 Series GPU (some of these also feature pre-built PCs):

While not listed on the Nvidia website, the cards will most likely appear in stores like Currys and Amazon. Amazon features offers from individual brands and manufacturers.

Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080 and 5090 in the US

In the U.S., the featured stores include the usual websites, like BestBuy, Newegg, and Amazon. While the official Nvidia website doesn’t reveal partnered retailers, most of these stores already have listings ahead of the GPU launch.

Here are the U.S. stores where you can buy a Nvidia 50 Series GPU:

At the time of writing, the RTX 5080 and 5090 cards aren’t live yet, and the exact prices at the shops are still unknown. However, regardless of the price, they will likely go away quickly, so keep an eye on the retailers if you plan on picking one of these up.

