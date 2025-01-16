Hope, hype, and concern stand out among community reaction to Nintendo Switch 2’s leak-spoiled reveal

After months of speculation and leaks, the Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed as part of a surprise-dropped trailer at 7am CT this morning. But that’s about the only surprise about it.

A deluge of leaks about the new console definitely took some of the fanfare out of the announcement today, but that hasn’t stopped gamers from across the community from chiming in to react about the new handheld/docked hybrid.

It’s coming this year. Image via Nintendo

The short video showing off a Switch morphing into a Switch 2 shows just how little has changed on the surface of the new console, and that has some gamers underwhelmed, with one such person saying that it looks “kind of boring” with “nothing exciting or new” as it “looks too much the same.”

The console features a very similar design to the original Switch, but with a bigger screen, a mostly black design with a sprinkling of red and blue in each JoyCon, and a mysterious new button on the right side of the controller. There’s also some concern about the potential lack of sturdiness of the dock, but for the most part, gamers are just excited for a new Nintendo console.

Speaking of the controller, one of the biggest concerns for the new hardware is JoyCon stick drift. The Switch was notorious for JoyCon analog sticks drifting after usage, so players across the board are hoping that it’s a thing of the past. With Hall effect joysticks now commonplace on controllers, the hope is that the Switch 2 won’t have the same problems.

Fans were also keen to notice that the trailer featured what looks like the first reveal of gameplay for a new Mario Kart game. This matches up with a set of leaks that point to Mario Kart 9 being a launch title along with past titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, and most of the Switch’s original library, both physical and digital.

For now, speculation and hype is all we will have to go on until the Nintendo Direct for the Switch 2, which takes place in a little over two months on April 2. And with the sluggish start to the year for the gaming world’s release calendar, it’s hard to blame fans for wanting to know more and speculating hard.

Where you going, Mario? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo

But with two minutes and 22 seconds of footage to go off of, gamers will have to wait a while for further info on the console such as hardware specs, full backwards compatibility details, pricing, an official release date, and a whole lot more.

