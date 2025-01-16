What are the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware specs?

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally official after the company shared its first reveal, though many questions remain unanswered. If you’re looking for details on the console’s hardware specs, we’ve got you covered.
Nintendo‘s reveal video provided a first look at the console, announced a Nintendo Direct presentation in April, and teased a new Mario Kart title after over a decade of waiting. However, though the reveal was full of hype, it lacked specific details.
We may have to wait a while until Nintendo lifts the lid on exactly what the Switch 2 has under the hood, but we’ve already been given an indication, as outlined here.
What specs does the Nintendo Switch 2 have?
Although Nintendo has yet to reveal the hardware specs for the Switch 2 and likely won’t do so until the Nintendo Direct scheduled for April, there have been plenty of leaks about the Switch 2, so we already have a fair idea.
While any leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, leaks on the style and look of the console were proven to be spot on following Nintendo’s first reveal of the Switch 2, so there’s a decent chance the leaks around the hardware will be accurate too.
Respected dataminer ZachyCatGames posted on Famiboards apparent details of the Switch 2’s hardware, including a GPU that is expected to exceed 560 MHz—which would bring it closer to rivals PlayStation and Xbox.
The leaked specs would also make it much more powerful than the initial Switch console
We’ve detailed the full leaked specs below:
Full Specs
- CPU: Arm Cortex-A78C
- GPU: Nvidia T239 Amphere
- RAM: 12GB LPDDR5
Handheld Mode
- CPU: 998.4 MHz
- GPU: 561 MHz
- Memory Frequency: 4266 MHz
- Memory Bandwith: 68.256 GB/s
Docked Mode
- CPU: 1100.8 MHz
- GPU: 1007.25 MHz
- Memory Frequency: 6400 MHz
- Memory Bandwith: 102.4 GB/s
