Nintendo finally teases new Mario Kart game for Switch 2 after 11 long years

After 11 long years of waiting, Nintendo has finally teased a new Mario Kart for the Switch 2 with the official announcement of the console.

Recommended Videos

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Nintendo officially revealed a first look at the Switch 2 on Thursday. The video showed the differences from the original console, followed by footage of a mysterious new Mario Kart title.

Introducing #NintendoSwitch2, the successor to Nintendo Switch, releasing in 2025.



Learn more: https://t.co/m8FoQWfYcv pic.twitter.com/pDs2T1xIhv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 16, 2025

The Mario Kart franchise is one of the jewels in Nintendo’s crown, and while Mario Kart 8 has been extremely popular since it released in 2014, receiving a jazzed-up Deluxe edition and having additional tracks released in recent years, the fact that the lifespan of the first Nintendo Switch came and went without a new entry in the franchise certainly ruffled feathers.

It seems that is about to change, though. Nintendo’s Switch 2 announcement featured Mario Kart front and center, showcasing the first gameplay on the console. This means fans will finally have a new entry to enjoy when the new console is released.

Given Mario Kart was the only game showed in the Switch 2 reveal, we’ll likely learn more about the latest entry in the long-running franchise on the Nintendo Direct scheduled for April 2.

The footage showed the fan-favorite gang racing around a circuit in a desert, showing off Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Toad, and more on both karts and bikes—with a final shot showing a Yoshi fast-food outlet, which we hope doesn’t sell omelettes.

Expect plenty of theories to ramp up over the course of the next few weeks as we wait for the Nintendo Direct presentation, but it seems highly likely that a new Mario Kart will be a launch title for the console.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy