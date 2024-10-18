All rewards in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Rewards are a big part of Super Mario Party Jamboree that unlock over time after you complete objectives in-game, with 50 available overall.

By earning rewards, not only do you rank up your player level, but you can also unlock additional stages and other items like stickers, reactions, and other minor collectibles. You can upgrade your rewards with every achievement you complete, and you only need to complete 50 of the nearly 100 Achievements to get your hands on everything the game has to offer.

Once you unlock a lot of the rewards, you’ll need to purchase them using Party Points in the various stores that you can find around the Party Plaza. This means that once you unlock something, you should be sure to go to the relevant store to see what you can buy from their stock.

Every player rank reward in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Player Level Type of Reward 1 Cards 2 Reactions 3 +500 Party Points 4 Music 5 Cards 6 Reactions 7 +500 Party Points 8 Cards 9 Reactions 10 Rank Up (Silver)

Unlocks Western Land (board) 11 +600 Party Points 12 Cards 13 Music 14 Reactions 15 Cards 16 +600 Party Points 17 Music 18 Reactions 19 Cards 20 Rank Up (Gold)

Unlocks Mario’s Rainbow Castle (board) 21 +700 Party Points 22 Cards 23 Music 24 Reactions 25 +700 Party Points 26 Cards 27 Music 28 Reactions 29 Cards 30 Rank Up (Diamond)

Unlocks King Bowser’s Keep (board) 31 Cards 32 +800 Party Points 33 Reactions 34 Cards 35 Music 36 Cards 37 +800 Party Points 38 Music 39 Reactions 40 Cards 41 Cards 42 +800 Party Points 43 Music 44 Reactions 45 Cards 46 Music 47 +1000 Party Points 48 Cards 49 Music 50 Rank Up (Platinum)

Unlocks Staff Credits

As mentioned before, you unlock one reward for each achievement that you complete in-game. Since there are 50 rewards, you only need to complete 50 achievements to unlock the entire list of goodies.

The biggest incentive for completing rewards in Super Mario Party Jamboree is reaching the three stages locked behind the first three rank-ups. Outside of that, the rest are purely cosmetic outside rewards 10, 20, 30, and 50. This is designed in this way to mainly give you extra ways to interact with elements outside of the title’s core game modes.

There are hundreds of reactions, stickers, and music tracks to unlock as you acquire more Party Points. For those of you who are playing fairly regularly, you’ll naturally unlock all of the game’s minor cosmetics and gain enough Party Points to buy all the different unlockable rewards without having to go out of your way.

