All rewards in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Lots of rewards to look forward to
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 03:27 pm

Rewards are a big part of Super Mario Party Jamboree that unlock over time after you complete objectives in-game, with 50 available overall.

By earning rewards, not only do you rank up your player level, but you can also unlock additional stages and other items like stickers, reactions, and other minor collectibles. You can upgrade your rewards with every achievement you complete, and you only need to complete 50 of the nearly 100 Achievements to get your hands on everything the game has to offer.

Once you unlock a lot of the rewards, you’ll need to purchase them using Party Points in the various stores that you can find around the Party Plaza. This means that once you unlock something, you should be sure to go to the relevant store to see what you can buy from their stock.

Every player rank reward in Super Mario Party Jamboree

mid rewards have a couple of
Mid-way point. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Player LevelType of Reward
1Cards
2Reactions
3+500 Party Points
4Music
5Cards
6Reactions
7+500 Party Points
8Cards
9Reactions
10Rank Up (Silver)
Unlocks Western Land (board)
11+600 Party Points
12Cards
13Music
14Reactions
15Cards
16+600 Party Points
17Music
18Reactions
19Cards
20Rank Up (Gold)
Unlocks Mario’s Rainbow Castle (board)
21+700 Party Points
22Cards
23Music
24Reactions
25+700 Party Points
26Cards
27Music
28Reactions
29Cards
30Rank Up (Diamond)
Unlocks King Bowser’s Keep (board)
31Cards
32+800 Party Points
33Reactions
34Cards
35Music
36Cards
37+800 Party Points
38Music
39Reactions
40Cards
41Cards
42+800 Party Points
43Music
44Reactions
45Cards
46Music
47+1000 Party Points
48Cards
49Music
50Rank Up (Platinum)
Unlocks Staff Credits

As mentioned before, you unlock one reward for each achievement that you complete in-game. Since there are 50 rewards, you only need to complete 50 achievements to unlock the entire list of goodies.

The biggest incentive for completing rewards in Super Mario Party Jamboree is reaching the three stages locked behind the first three rank-ups. Outside of that, the rest are purely cosmetic outside rewards 10, 20, 30, and 50. This is designed in this way to mainly give you extra ways to interact with elements outside of the title’s core game modes.

There are hundreds of reactions, stickers, and music tracks to unlock as you acquire more Party Points. For those of you who are playing fairly regularly, you’ll naturally unlock all of the game’s minor cosmetics and gain enough Party Points to buy all the different unlockable rewards without having to go out of your way.

