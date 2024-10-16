What are Party Points in Super Mario Party Jamboree and what can you do with them?

Super Mario Party Jamboree is here, and like its predecessor, Party Points are back for you to earn throughout your time playing games against CPUs or players across the globe.

Recommended Videos

You might get Party Points randomly while playing, and if you quickly go through the text boxes, you might miss what the points can be used for. There’s not a huge amount of places to use them, but when you find where to spend your Party Points, you can unlock several ways to customize your game and show off to your friends.

Still, if you want to know what you can use your Party Points on and where to go, we have you covered.

How to get Party Points in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Lots of rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a multitude of ways to get Party Points in Super Mario Party Jamboree, with simply playing the game one of the best ways to get some.

You can also unlock Party Points through Rewards, completing achievements, or playing and completing modes over time. You get up to 500 Party Points for coming first in some game modes like Koopathlon, while other games have their own Party Point reward amounts, too.

How to Use Party Points in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Only a few places take Party Points in-game, most around the Party Plaza, where you select your character and players.

There are a few shops available in Party Plaza where you can spend your Party Points. One is for emotes that you can play while in-game; most of them are pretty expensive, and there are over 100 to collect. You can then equip the ones you want from the same store.

You can also use Party Points to buy in-game music to listen to from another store in the Party Plaza or unlock new Player Card options to trade with players online. Most Party Point uses are cosmetic, so if you aren’t interested in getting everything the game offers, you might not be interested in these.

Some of the songs are expensive, too, asking you to pay nearly 1,000 Party Points a time to get them all just to have the luxury of listening to some of your favorite tunes whenever you want. Honestly, I only used Party Points to get all the in-game emotes because there is nothing quite like trolling your friends online with some salty emotes when you sneak out a minigame win.

Additionally, as you rank up and complete achievements across the multiple modes, you’ll unlock new cosmetics in the stores to use Party Points on and additional Party Point rewards. So try to complete as many of the under 100 achievements you can to unlock all 50 rewards.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy