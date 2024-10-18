Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ninji wins a star in Super Mario Party Jamboree.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Mario

All Achievements in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Every single achievement in Super Mario Party Jamboree.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 06:06 am

There are a bunch of Achievements for various modes in Super Mario Party Jamboree, so it can be hard to keep track of them all while playing.

Recommended Videos

While you can unlock most of the Achievements by playing over time, some require luck, RNG, or certain characters to appear that might annoy you if you’re trying to 100 percent complete every Achievement available.

Unless you always go back to Party Plaza to check the Achievement list, you won’t know what to do in certain game modes and stages to unlock everything. So, having a list like this is handy if you’re trying to complete them all.

Every Achievement in Super Mario Party Jamboree

a toad in mario party sits behind a book as he offers the player a list of options to choose from
Lots to discover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mario Party Achievements

Achievement descriptionGame modeParty board stage (if applicable)
Play Mario Party for the first time.Mario Party
Get first place for the first time.Mario Party
Exchange coins for a Star for the first time.Mario Party
Duel three times.Mario Party
Complete a 30-turn game.Mario Party
Meet every Boo on every board.Mario Party
Stop on an Unlucky Space.Mario Party
Discover a Star in a Hidden Block.Mario Party
Win every minigame you play during a game of Mario Party.Mario Party
Stop on a Bowser Space with a Jamboree Buddy.Mario Party
Win despite being in fourth place in the homestretch.Mario Party
Roll the same number on all three dice with Triple Dice.Mario Party
Keep a Skeleton Key until the end of a game.Mario Party
Keep a Loadstone until the end of a game.Mario Party
Buy five items from Item Shops.Mario Party
Use every Item.Mario Party
Get Mario as an ally and increase your roll.Mario Party
Get Wario as an ally and receive Coins.Mario Party
Get Peach as an ally and get a Star at half price.Mario Party
Get Daisy as an ally and get an item at half price.Mario Party
Get Luigi as an ally and increase your roll to max.Mario Party
Get Yopshi as an ally and copy an item.Mario Party
Get Rosalina as an ally and get an item.Mario Party
Get Donkey Kong as an ally and be moved by a barrel.Mario Party
Get Waluigi as an ally and steal coins.Mario Party
Get Bowser Jr. as an ally and place a Half-Coins Steal Trap.Mario Party
Play all boards.Mario Party
Anger Mega WigglerMario PartyMega Wiggler’s Tree Party
Stop on an Event Space and get chased by a runaway car.Mario PartyRoll ’em Raceway
Collect all stamps in Stamp Rally and get 50 CoinsMario PartyRainbow Galleria
Use the Tide Shell.Mario PartyGooma Lagoon
Call everyone to the Milk Saloon and have a hootenanny.Mario PartyWestern Land
Use the Tower Turner to rotate the tower.Mario PartyMario’s Rainbow Castle
Hold four Stars or more at once.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)
Hold seven Stars or more at once.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)
Hold 150 coins or more at once.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)
Hold 200 coins or more at once.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)
Play Pro Rules for the first time.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)
Win a game with Pro Rules.Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)

Motion Island Achievements

Achievement descriptionGame mode
Play Rhythm Kitchen for the first time.Rhythm Kitchen
Get a Perfect in a minigame.Rhythm Kitchen
Get four or more stars in Normal.Rhythm Kitchen
Get four or more Stars in Long.Rhythm Kitchen
Get four or more Stars in Challenging.Rhythm Kitchen
Get four or more Stars in Remix.Rhythm Kitchen
Play all minigames.Rhythm Kitchen
Play Toad’s Item Factory for the first time.Toad’s Item Factory
Clear area five.Toad’s Item Factory
Clear all areas.Toad’s Item Factory
Play Paratroopa Flight School for the first time.Paratroopa Flight School
Collect 100 coins in Free FlightParatroopa Flight School
Light the lighthouse in Free FlightParatroopa Flight School
Have the volcano’s eruption take you higher in Free Flight.Paratroopa Flight School
Fly with the Para-Biddybuds in Free Flight.Paratroopa Flight School
Complete the picture in Free Flight.Paratroopa Flight School
Collect 60 Para-Biddybuds in Sky Battle.Paratroopa Flight School
Steal a Para-Biddybud in Sky Battle.Paratroopa Flight School
Don’t drop any Goombas in Koopa Paratroopa Taxi.Paratroopa Flight School
Don’t drop the Bob-omb in Koopa Paratroopya Taxi.Paratroopa Flight School
Don’t drop any Gold Goombas in Koopa Paratroopa Taxi.Paratroopa Flight School

Bowser Challenges Achievements

Achievement descriptionGame mode
Play Bowser Kaboom Squad for the first time.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Clear the Chargin’ Chucks stage.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Clear the Bomber Bills stage.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Clear the Ty-foos stages.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Get rank S in all minigames and defeat Imposter Bowser.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Defeat Imposter Bowser for the first time.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Defeat Imposter Bowser five times.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Defeat Imposter Bowser 10 times.Bowser Kaboom Squad
Play Koopathlon for the first time.Koopathlon
Get first place in a three-lap game.Koopathlon
Get first place in a five-lap game.Koopathlon
Get first place in a seven-lap game.Koopathlon
Reach the goal in at least 10th place.Koopathlon
Get first place for number of coins in a minigame.Koopathlon

Minigames Achievements

Achievement descriptionGame mode
Stop at 10m or less in Sled to the Edge.Minigames
Get a score of 60 or more in Domination.Minigames
Clear Pickax Dash in under 10 seconds.Minigames
Clear Tiny Triathlon in under 25 seconds.Minigames
Clear Hammer It Home in under 24 seconds.Minigames
Clear Night Light in under 15 seconds.Minigames
Survive for 50 seconds in endless Scare-ousel.Minigames
Survive for 30 seconds in endless Hot-Hot Hop.Minigames
Survive for 40 seconds in endless Trample-line.Minigames
Survive for 40 seconds in endless Cold Front.Minigames
Survive for 40 seconds or more in endless Sandwiched.Minigames
Get 350 coins in Free Play Spike’s Gambit.Minigames
Get 250 coins in Free Play Brick Breaker.Minigames
Get 250 coins in Free Play Gold n’ Brown.Minigames
Get 300 coins in Free Play Down the Hatch.Minigames
Get 250 coins in Free Play Lane Change.Minigames
Get 300 coins in Free Play Which Door Has More?Minigames
Get 300 coins in Free Play Noggin Knock.Minigames
Get 250 coins in Free Play Sky-High Cannons.Minigames
Get 350 coins in Free Play Coin Conveyor.Minigames
Play Free Play for the first time.Minigame Bay
Play Daily Challenge for the first time.Minigame Bay
Play 10 Daily Challenge packs.Minigame Bay
Play Showdown Minigame Battle for the first time.Minigame Bay
Get 80 coins and first place in Showdown Minigame Battle.Minigame Bay
Play Tag Match for the first time.Minigame Bay
Win Tag Match without losing a single round.Minigame Bay

Party-Planner Trek Achievements

Achievement descriptionGame mode
Play Party-Planner Trek for the first time.Party-Planner Trek
Clear the first board.Party-Planner Trek
Clear the third board.Party-Planner Trek
Clear all boards.Party-Planner Trek
Collect all Mini Stars.Party-Planner Trek
Answer all quizzes correctly.Party-Planner Trek
See all fortune-telling results.Party-Planner Trek
Get all Decoration Items.Party-Planner Trek
Beat a boss with the support of three characters.Party-Planner Trek
Clear 50 tasks.Party-Planner Trek
Clear the Robot Ruffian recruitment challenge.Party-Planner Trek
Get a Mini Star through trading.Party-Planner Trek
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter
</