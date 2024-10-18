All Achievements in Super Mario Party Jamboree

There are a bunch of Achievements for various modes in Super Mario Party Jamboree, so it can be hard to keep track of them all while playing.

While you can unlock most of the Achievements by playing over time, some require luck, RNG, or certain characters to appear that might annoy you if you’re trying to 100 percent complete every Achievement available.

Unless you always go back to Party Plaza to check the Achievement list, you won’t know what to do in certain game modes and stages to unlock everything. So, having a list like this is handy if you’re trying to complete them all.

Every Achievement in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Lots to discover. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mario Party Achievements

Achievement description Game mode Party board stage (if applicable) Play Mario Party for the first time. Mario Party Get first place for the first time. Mario Party Exchange coins for a Star for the first time. Mario Party Duel three times. Mario Party Complete a 30-turn game. Mario Party Meet every Boo on every board. Mario Party Stop on an Unlucky Space. Mario Party Discover a Star in a Hidden Block. Mario Party Win every minigame you play during a game of Mario Party. Mario Party Stop on a Bowser Space with a Jamboree Buddy. Mario Party Win despite being in fourth place in the homestretch. Mario Party Roll the same number on all three dice with Triple Dice. Mario Party Keep a Skeleton Key until the end of a game. Mario Party Keep a Loadstone until the end of a game. Mario Party Buy five items from Item Shops. Mario Party Use every Item. Mario Party Get Mario as an ally and increase your roll. Mario Party Get Wario as an ally and receive Coins. Mario Party Get Peach as an ally and get a Star at half price. Mario Party Get Daisy as an ally and get an item at half price. Mario Party Get Luigi as an ally and increase your roll to max. Mario Party Get Yopshi as an ally and copy an item. Mario Party Get Rosalina as an ally and get an item. Mario Party Get Donkey Kong as an ally and be moved by a barrel. Mario Party Get Waluigi as an ally and steal coins. Mario Party Get Bowser Jr. as an ally and place a Half-Coins Steal Trap. Mario Party Play all boards. Mario Party Anger Mega Wiggler Mario Party Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party Stop on an Event Space and get chased by a runaway car. Mario Party Roll ’em Raceway Collect all stamps in Stamp Rally and get 50 Coins Mario Party Rainbow Galleria Use the Tide Shell. Mario Party Gooma Lagoon Call everyone to the Milk Saloon and have a hootenanny. Mario Party Western Land Use the Tower Turner to rotate the tower. Mario Party Mario’s Rainbow Castle Hold four Stars or more at once. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party) Hold seven Stars or more at once. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party) Hold 150 coins or more at once. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party) Hold 200 coins or more at once. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party) Play Pro Rules for the first time. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party) Win a game with Pro Rules. Pro Play (Pro Rules Mario Party)

Motion Island Achievements

Achievement description Game mode Play Rhythm Kitchen for the first time. Rhythm Kitchen Get a Perfect in a minigame. Rhythm Kitchen Get four or more stars in Normal. Rhythm Kitchen Get four or more Stars in Long. Rhythm Kitchen Get four or more Stars in Challenging. Rhythm Kitchen Get four or more Stars in Remix. Rhythm Kitchen Play all minigames. Rhythm Kitchen Play Toad’s Item Factory for the first time. Toad’s Item Factory Clear area five. Toad’s Item Factory Clear all areas. Toad’s Item Factory Play Paratroopa Flight School for the first time. Paratroopa Flight School Collect 100 coins in Free Flight Paratroopa Flight School Light the lighthouse in Free Flight Paratroopa Flight School Have the volcano’s eruption take you higher in Free Flight. Paratroopa Flight School Fly with the Para-Biddybuds in Free Flight. Paratroopa Flight School Complete the picture in Free Flight. Paratroopa Flight School Collect 60 Para-Biddybuds in Sky Battle. Paratroopa Flight School Steal a Para-Biddybud in Sky Battle. Paratroopa Flight School Don’t drop any Goombas in Koopa Paratroopa Taxi. Paratroopa Flight School Don’t drop the Bob-omb in Koopa Paratroopya Taxi. Paratroopa Flight School Don’t drop any Gold Goombas in Koopa Paratroopa Taxi. Paratroopa Flight School

Bowser Challenges Achievements

Achievement description Game mode Play Bowser Kaboom Squad for the first time. Bowser Kaboom Squad Clear the Chargin’ Chucks stage. Bowser Kaboom Squad Clear the Bomber Bills stage. Bowser Kaboom Squad Clear the Ty-foos stages. Bowser Kaboom Squad Get rank S in all minigames and defeat Imposter Bowser. Bowser Kaboom Squad Defeat Imposter Bowser for the first time. Bowser Kaboom Squad Defeat Imposter Bowser five times. Bowser Kaboom Squad Defeat Imposter Bowser 10 times. Bowser Kaboom Squad Play Koopathlon for the first time. Koopathlon Get first place in a three-lap game. Koopathlon Get first place in a five-lap game. Koopathlon Get first place in a seven-lap game. Koopathlon Reach the goal in at least 10th place. Koopathlon Get first place for number of coins in a minigame. Koopathlon

Minigames Achievements

Achievement description Game mode Stop at 10m or less in Sled to the Edge. Minigames Get a score of 60 or more in Domination. Minigames Clear Pickax Dash in under 10 seconds. Minigames Clear Tiny Triathlon in under 25 seconds. Minigames Clear Hammer It Home in under 24 seconds. Minigames Clear Night Light in under 15 seconds. Minigames Survive for 50 seconds in endless Scare-ousel. Minigames Survive for 30 seconds in endless Hot-Hot Hop. Minigames Survive for 40 seconds in endless Trample-line. Minigames Survive for 40 seconds in endless Cold Front. Minigames Survive for 40 seconds or more in endless Sandwiched. Minigames Get 350 coins in Free Play Spike’s Gambit. Minigames Get 250 coins in Free Play Brick Breaker. Minigames Get 250 coins in Free Play Gold n’ Brown. Minigames Get 300 coins in Free Play Down the Hatch. Minigames Get 250 coins in Free Play Lane Change. Minigames Get 300 coins in Free Play Which Door Has More? Minigames Get 300 coins in Free Play Noggin Knock. Minigames Get 250 coins in Free Play Sky-High Cannons. Minigames Get 350 coins in Free Play Coin Conveyor. Minigames Play Free Play for the first time. Minigame Bay Play Daily Challenge for the first time. Minigame Bay Play 10 Daily Challenge packs. Minigame Bay Play Showdown Minigame Battle for the first time. Minigame Bay Get 80 coins and first place in Showdown Minigame Battle. Minigame Bay Play Tag Match for the first time. Minigame Bay Win Tag Match without losing a single round. Minigame Bay

Party-Planner Trek Achievements

Achievement description Game mode Play Party-Planner Trek for the first time. Party-Planner Trek Clear the first board. Party-Planner Trek Clear the third board. Party-Planner Trek Clear all boards. Party-Planner Trek Collect all Mini Stars. Party-Planner Trek Answer all quizzes correctly. Party-Planner Trek See all fortune-telling results. Party-Planner Trek Get all Decoration Items. Party-Planner Trek Beat a boss with the support of three characters. Party-Planner Trek Clear 50 tasks. Party-Planner Trek Clear the Robot Ruffian recruitment challenge. Party-Planner Trek Get a Mini Star through trading. Party-Planner Trek

