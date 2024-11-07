Should you save Billdit or Maykit first in Mario & Luigi Brothership?

One of the first big choices you need to make in Mario & Luigi Brothership is whether to save Billdit or Maykit from two different islands.

After completing the first island and reaching the lighthouse, you’ll discover a pod on a beach that you can open with a Hammer. As the cutscene developers, you’ll be told the only way to get the Hammer is by rescuing Billdit and Maykit. After talking to more NPCs, you discover they went to separate islands you will come across.

The game then tells you that this, and many choices, will have consequences for the main story, so deciding which one to choose can lead to some pretty exciting shenanigans. Which should you go for first? We have the answer.

Should you first visit Raynforst Island or Twistee Island in Mario & Luigi Brothership?

One of two places to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter which sibling you decide to go saver first in Mario & Luigi Brothership, you’ll still visit both islands during the same chapter and get the Hammer during your adventure.

No matter which island you choose, whether it’s Raynforst Island or Twistee Island, you’ll immediately switch between both of them as soon as you save either sibling. The only major difference is, depending on which island you choose, the sibling you saved first can start crafting new gear pieces for you before the other.

So if you want Glove accessories, for example, save Billdit first, whereas if you want Accessories, save Maykit first.

Equally, whichever sibling you save first will give you the Hammers for both Mario & Luigi, so you’re talking about a few minutes of different dialogue and changes to the story. The result is still the same.

What to do with the Hammers in Mario & Luigi Brothership

Hammers are incredibly useful weapons that let you have an extra type of attack in battles, and they also let you break open boulders and other areas to help you explore. When you get your Hammers, head back to places like Rumbla to get previously unavailable items or explore many areas you couldn’t access before.

Look out for breakable boxes and blocks with coins and items inside them and hidden areas with gifts atop breakable boulder pillars. There are a lot of things you might have missed the first time in Rumbla that you need to visit when you get a chance.

