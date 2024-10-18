All unlockables in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree is stacked with content to unlock hidden within various game modes, so keeping track of everything available from the get-go can be pretty hard.

While there are a couple of characters and boards to unlock, there are additional things that’ll keep completionists happy over time, including hidden mini-games and extra features. While most of the things you can unlock are purely cosmetic, it’s still fun to see what’s available.

With that in mind, here’s a full list of all the different unlockable things you can find in-game, as well as how to get each one.

All unlockable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Two to tango. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Two unlockable characters in Super Mario Party Jamboree are Pauline and Ninji.

They can both be located in the game select screen map early on, which begs the question of why Nintendo made them hidden unlockable characters in the first place. Unfortunately for players, there’s no Diddy Kong either, so don’t expect to see him in the base game.

All Unlockable Board Stages in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Three unlockable boards for the Mario Party game mode are tied to how many achievements you have. These include the following:

Achievements Unlocked Board Complete 10 achievements to reach Silver Rank Western Land Complete 20 achievements to reach Gold Rank Mario’s Rainbow Castle Complete 30 achievements to reach Diamond Rank King Bowser’s Keep

How to unlock Pro Rules

Pro Rules are unlocked after completing one Mario Party game.

Pro Rules is a streamlined ranked version of Mario Party that you can play online against players worldwide. It removes much of the RNG and is meant mainly for those wanting to climb the rankings. Honestly, it’s a fairer way to play the game, which is perfect for online ranked matchmaking.

All unlockable Minigames in Super Mario Party Jamboree

There are a total of five minigames that have to be unlocked through the Party-Planner Trek single-player story mode. These include the following list, including the board you need to bear to unlock it:

Dragoneel Slayers (Goomba Lagoon)

(Goomba Lagoon) Mega Stingy Stompers (Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party)

(Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party) Mega Rocky Wrench Wreckers (Rainbow Galleria)

(Rainbow Galleria) Boss Sumo Bro Blitzers (Roll ’em Raceway)

(Roll ’em Raceway) Bowser Crashers (King Bowser’s Keep)

How to unlock Staff Credits

After reaching Player Rank 50, or if you complete the single-player Party-Planner Trek mode, you unlock the credits which can be played at any time from the Data House in Party Plaza.

All Additional unlockables in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Additionally, there are a host of different Cards, Stickers, Player Reactions, Music, and items to find by unlocking Achievements to upgrade your Player Rank to 50. These can then all be bought with Party Points from the various stores in Party Plaza.

There is also an Album of Photos you can find using binoculars when looking around the game mode map. There are 30 different pictures to unlock, and it’s a fun way to explore the hidden details Nintendo has created in-game.

