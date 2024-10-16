How to unlock every board in Super Mario Party Jamboree

When jumping into a Super Mario Party Jamboree game, a great way to enhance the experience is to pick the board before you play. Only some boards available in the game appear when you begin playing, and there are several you have to unlock throughout your playthrough.

The way you unlock the game boards in Super Mario Party Jamboree is exceptionally specific. Thankfully, these unlock requirements are not too complicated. They will take you a reasonable amount of time, meaning you and your friends need to work through the game. When you have them all, you can dive into the newly unlocked board and play through it. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking every Super Mario Party Jamboree game board.

How to get every board in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Unlock every board to experience the entire Super Mario Party Jamboree experience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How you go about unlocking Super Mario Party Jamboree boards comes down to the ranking system and working your way through those ranks. These are tied to the achievements you can earn in the game, which you can find in the Achievements menu. There are 31 pages of Achievements for you to work through, which means replaying the game multiple times. You may already want to do this, as it takes effort to unlock several characters, such as Pauline and Ninji.

Some of these achievements are significantly easier than others. You can expect to unlock a handful every time you go through a Super Mario Party Jamboree game, but over time, they become much more complicated. For example, you might have to duel against other players at least three times or every boo on every board. How you go about this is entirely transparent, but playing a handful of games with your friends or against the AI is an excellent way to work through many of them. Many of these achievements encourage you to focus on playing the game.

Review all the achievements you can unlock in Super Mario Party Jamboree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boards in Super Mario Party Jamboree become available at specific points after you unlock enough achievements. Here’s the full breakdown of when you can get access to new boards and what they are.

Achievements Unlocked Unlocked Board Complete 10 achievements to reach Silver Rank You can unlock access to the Western Land board when you reach Silver Rank, which is a board that debuted during Mario Party 2 on the Nintendo 64. Complete 20 achievements to reach Gold Rank You can unlock access to Mario’s Rainbow Castle when you reach Gold Rank, a board that debuted during the first Mario Party game on the Nintendo 64. Complete 30 achievements to reach Diamond Rank The final board you can unlock is King Bowser’s Keep when you reach Diamond Rank. It’s an original board created for the Super Mario Party Jamboree and features difficult mechanics.

There are only three boards for you to unlock in Super Mario Party Jamboree. Thankfully, you only have to complete at least 30 achievements to get them, and that means you can focus on more of the gameplay ones, which should make your time playing the game significantly easier. Unlocking all these achievements through gameplay also comes with the benefit of helping you earn Party Points, which you can use to buy emotes and other customization options.

You may be grinding out some of these achievements against AI. But when you do finally get into a game with friends, there’s nothing like using a well-timed emote to troll them just a little bit.

