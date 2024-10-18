All Latiku Quiz answers in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Throughout the single-player story mode in Super Mario Party Jamboree, you’ll come across Latiku in some of the worlds where he asks questions about the board you are currently on. He is usually hidden somewhere in each world but isn’t hard to find.

For each question you answer per world, you get one mini star. Completing every question also gets you an achievement to help you unlock new items, stages, and boards. Completing each world’s questions also gets you a neat cosmetic reward for your Party Plaza.

If you get a question wrong, you can ask it again anytime, and it doesn’t restart from the beginning, but if you want to speedrun through the answers, here are all of them.

All Goomba Lagoon Latiku Quiz questions and answers in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Gooma Lagoon question Goomba Lagoon answer The volcano on this island sure looks familiar. Whom does it resemble? Goomba How many Item Shops are on this board? 3 How many locations are there where you can take a zip line? 2 What do the Goombas who are setting up wear on their heads? Bandannas Think about the hammocks on this island. How many pillows are on each of them? 2 What is the maximum number of treasure chests in the treasure-chest game on the ship? 5 Who appears when the volcano erupts? Golden Goombas If you’re trapped on an island at high tide, what item can help you escape? Pipe What’s the maximum number of coins you can catch at the fishing spot? 15 Coins How many spaces are covered in water can’t be seen if the tide is in? 13

All Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party Latiku Quiz questions and answers in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party question Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party answer What sound will wake up sleeping Wiggler? Bell Ringing What’s in the big glass jar in the forest? Honey Collecting Honey might upset what? Bees What could waking up make Wiggler do? Get Angry What makes Wiggler wake up angrily? Jarring Noise What can you do to calm down an angry Wiggler? Ring a Bell The Piranha Plants may be sleeping now, but what’ll they do if you wake them up? Attack What makes the Piranha Plants here grow bigger? Water How many spaces are on top of Wiggler? 4 What food is not in this forest? Ramen

All Roll ’em Raceway Latiku Quiz questions and answers in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Roll ’em Raceway questions Roll ’em Raceway answers What event is normally held at this venue? Races What is the name of the item that lets you race at high speed with four dice? Turbo Dice What happens when you land on a jump pad in a car? Jump What is the max number of dice items you can get replenished at the Dice Stop? 3 Why are spaces bigger here than at the other venues? For the Cars What can you get for going under the arch after completing a lap in a race? Coins What gets swapped when you activate the Swap Machine? Item Shops What is the lane called where you can visit the Dice Stop during the race? The Pit Lane Who shines up your car while you’re filling up on items at the Dice Stop? Koopa Paratroopa What is the name of the boat floating in the pond on this circuit? Dorrie Boat

Answering every question unlocks one of the many achievements and gets you closer to 100 percent completing the story mode so you can move on to other modes or play against other partygoers online or locally.

