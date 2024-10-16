How to unlock Pauline and Ninji in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree has two secret characters you can unlock, and despite what you might think, they are pretty easy to come across. They won’t require any grinding or achievement scoring to add to your roster and can be found pretty sharpish.

These two characters are Pauline and Ninji, who are making their Party debuts and appear heavily in the game’s advertisement but don’t appear during the opening credits. They are locked, forcing you to unlock them.

While it might appear both characters are hard to find, you can unlock them as soon as you start the game without even having to play Mario Party at all. Which begs the question—what was the point of all this?

How to unlock Pauline Secret Character in Super Mario Party Jamboree

Is that…? Screenshot by Dot Esports

When going up in the hot air balloon to enter the mode select screen, you can look around the world freely to see all the different modes and locations you can discover.

To unlock Pauline, move your cursor right of the Mario Party option board using the left thumbstick. Moving toward the minigame option, you can see a small beach island with a glowing gold figure to the left. Press the Y button to zoom your camera forward, and you’ll see Pauline chilling.

Press the A button when fully zoomed in and looking at her, and you’ll unlock her to your roster without having ever to play a game.

How to unlock Ninji Secret Character in Super Mario Party Jamboree

It couldn’t be…? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with Pauline, you can find Ninja in the hot air balloon overworld by going right, instead of left, of the Mario Party option. As you approach Rhymn Kitchen, you can likely see a small black dot to the northeast on a tiny island.

To unlock Ninji, press the Y button to zoom your camera forward. You’ll see that Ninji appears to be stranded on top of an island (we have no idea how he got there, either).

Press the A button when fully zoomed in and looking at him, and you’ll unlock him to your roster straight away as well. You can unlock both of them within seconds of one another, which is a lot better than the original Super Mario Party, which had four secret characters locked behind hours of gameplay.

