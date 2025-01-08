Genki’s Switch 2 leak proves Nintendo should announce the console already

It feels like we can’t go a week without seeing another Switch 2 console leak from an accessory manufacturer or a random journalist on social media, with the latest leak from accessory company Genki showing off the console in a complete 3D mockup.

At CES, a handful of companies have shown off accessories for the console behind closed doors, including a 3D-printed model for anyone to look at. At this point, it feels like the Switch 2 has nothing left to show as fans eagerly await Nintendo’s official reveal before the end of March 2025.

Update: not behind doors, the madmen are showing this publicly in the show floor. pic.twitter.com/n8bUmiSwNy — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 7, 2025

With so many mockups, leaks, and information out there, it begs the question of what Nintendo is currently doing. Although most of the specs and details about the console are known, there have been no event announcements or plans to reveal the Switch 2. The only things we don’t know about the Switch 2 are the release date and the launch game lineup.

There have been some unfounded reports and rumors coming out of CES, though, that the Switch 2’s event announcement is imminent, and the console will reportedly drop around April 2025. These reports don’t have any concrete information and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The same goes for the reports that Mario Kart 9 will launch with the new system as part of a bundle deal.

All the leaks appear to create a confusing narrative around the Switch 2, its performance, and fan expectations. As more information emerges from these leaks, fans get sprinkles of information but not the whole picture, which could lead to misinformation. If Nintendo wants to regain the narrative, it must release official details to silence the rumors. We already know the name and a lot about the system, but Nintendo’s silence as more leaks and rumors appear will only negatively affect the official reveal—whenever that is.

