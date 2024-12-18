How to get your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024

It’s that time of the year again, Switch fans. As the end of December approaches, Nintendo once again has opened the doors to the Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

The fun in these yearly recaps is to see how much time you dedicated to your favorite hobbies—in this case, playing the games you love—and some cool stats like when you played the most. Here is all you need to know about how to access your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024 and what you can expect from it.

How can I access my Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024?

To check out what your Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024 has in store for you, the first step is to click this link. A landing page should appear, asking you to log in if you haven’t done so on your current browser. After logging in, you’ll see a screen that looks something like this:

The numbers for 2024 are in. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here, all you need to do is click the button that says “Get started” to begin your journey.

What information is on my Nintendo Switch Year in Review 2024?

As you scroll down the page, the first thing you find is the first game you played on Switch in 2024—and when that was. Then, of course, Nintendo gives you the number of games and total hours you played as well. You can see your top three games in more detail right after. How many hours have you played of each? When was the first time (ever, not just in 2024) you played this game?

A few charts include a breakdown of your most played genres (which defines what they call “your gaming style”) and a month-by-month breakdown of hours played, with game-specific cards detailing how much time you spent on each of those.

Complete with your Mii and everything, of course. Screenshot via Dot Esports

One thing that makes the Nintendo compilation a little different from most others is that it gives you a choice: among your most played games, which one was your absolute favorite this year? That game, the one you picked, is going to be the one featured in some of the shareable images at the end.

Pick your favorite game, select your favorite shareable images at the end of the page, and take that opportunity to start a conversation with your gamer friends. Which games did you have in common? Which ones did they hear about from you? Which ones did you play the most time together?

And if the Nintendo Switch is not your only console, make sure you take a look at the 2024 Steam Replay, the Xbox Year in Review 2024, and the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024 as well.

