How to get your 2024 Steam Replay

‘Tis the season for yearly recaps, and things are no different with Steam. You can already find your 2024 Steam Replay to see details of your gaming year in numbers.

You might have noticed that this name was a little different before. Yes, Steam Year in Review is no more. The Steam team decided to return to the original branding of 2022, when it launched the first edition of the year-end compilation. Everything else, however, remains pretty much the same as before. If you can’t wait to see how your gaming year went, here’s all you need to know about the 2024 Steam Replay—and what’s in it.

Where to find the 2024 Steam Replay

To get a look at what your own Steam Replay looks like this year, you can either access the official website or simply open the Steam store on your computer or preferred device. There should be a banner at the top of the window that looks exactly like the one below, and you can click on it to access your Replay.

What games landed on your Steam Replay in 2024? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Steam also launched an official post with information and some fun trivia about this year’s Replay. You can check that out before or after looking at how your year of gaming went.

What information is on the 2024 Steam Replay?

As usual, developers at Steam have added interesting stats about the games you’ve played this year. Traditionally, that includes how many games you played this year, as well as how many achievements you unlocked, which games you played the most, and which percentage of your play time each of them represents.

The games you played and achievements you unlocked during the year are compared with your previous year, like the following:

Screenshot via Dot Esports

The whole page follows the same pattern of last year, with a whole section filled with comprehensive stats about your most played titles. Your Replay includes a section that compares your achievements, games played, and gaming streak to other gamers in the community. Steam also included charts about your favorite game genres and how recent the games you’ve played this year are. If you own a Steam Deck and have logged hours on the handheld device through your account, you’ll also have a section that breaks down which games you played on the console.

In addition to the playtime by month, you can find a timeline detailing which games you played in each month, which is a fun way to look back on the year chronologically.

Now that you know all about what awaits, go check out your 2024 Steam Replay—and make sure to put that Share button to good use, starting a conversation with all your gamer friends. If you own other consoles, be sure to check out their own yearly recaps, like the Xbox Year in Review or the PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2024.

