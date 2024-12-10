How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up 2024

The holiday season has arrived in 2024, meaning your favorite apps and services are rolling out their yearly recaps, such as Spotify Wrapped, and the newly-revealed PlayStation Wrap-Up.

Recommended Videos

The PlayStation Wrap-Up is an awesome tool for fans of PlayStation and gamers on PS5 or PS4 to peruse their gamer-related statistics from 2024. Twelve months is a long time, and there’s likely a game or two you played that has slipped your mind. Wrap-Up brings it all back for you.

Once you have your PlayStation Wrap-Up, you can use it as an excuse to find new games of different genres to play compared to what you experienced in 2024, or you can just get excited to dive back in to something you forgot about. Whatever you use Wrap-Up for, it’s free and easy to unlock.

Here’s how to view your 2024 PlayStation Wrap-Up.

How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2024

What was your top game? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find your PlayStation Wrap-Up, log in to your PlayStation account and then visit the official Wrap-Up page on Sony’s website. Alternatively, you can go to PlayStation.com and click “See your play stats” on the 2024 Wrap-Up tab that scrolls underneath the main area of the top of the site, as shown in the image above.

If your Wrap-Up is taking a long time to load or not loading at all, be patient. The website is likely being overloaded by players looking to see theirs, just like you. Any sort of issues should be ironed out in just a little bit of time.

Once you access your Wrap-Up, you’ll be able to see all of the games you played, the games you played the most how long you played them for, and a whole lot more. This year, for PlayStation’s 30th anniversary, the Wrap-Up is especially cool because it has a glorious PS1 aesthetic.

Stats included this year are your most-played games and the play-time for each of them, along with how many trophies you unlocked within it, and the percentage of your overall play time for each game, giving you a good idea of just which games held your attention the most.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy