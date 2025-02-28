Twitch opening up subscriptions to most streamers, big and small, on day one

Twitch is making a major change to how streamers can earn money on the platform. In an open letter released on Feb. 27, CEO Dan Clancy shared Twitch’s plans for 2025, including an announcement about how it wants to use monetization tools this year.

Up until now, streamers had to reach Affiliate status before unlocking monetization options like subscriptions and bits. This required hitting milestones like 50 followers and a certain number of streaming hours. Now, Twitch is removing that barrier for most creators, allowing them to start earning money much earlier.

“In 2025, we’re excited to open up monetization tools—subscriptions and bits—to most streamers, from day one,” Clancy said in the open letter. “This will allow creators, regardless of their status, to grow their communities and start building earnings through direct patronage.”

For new streamers, this could be a game-changer. Instead of grinding to Affiliate before seeing any financial support, they’ll be able to earn through subs and bits right away. This means that even if someone is just starting out, their audience can support them immediately.

This shift aligns with Twitch’s broader strategy of making content creation more sustainable for smaller streamers. While top creators have long had access to significant revenue streams, those just starting out often struggle to turn their passion into a reliable source of income. Twitch is offering a more inclusive environment for up-and-coming content creators by lowering the barriers to monetization.

One key detail missing from the letter is what “most streamers” actually means. While this change is huge, Twitch hasn’t specified if there will still be some kind of eligibility criteria. Will new accounts be able to monetize instantly, or will there be basic requirements to prevent abuse? Twitch hasn’t said yet.

This uncertainty has led to mixed reactions in the streaming community. Some content creators are thrilled at the prospect of making money from day one, while others worry about additional ads getting spammed on their streams. Without clear guidelines, it’s hard to say how this will affect the overall quality of content on the platform.

This announcement is part of a broader push to help streamers make money on Twitch. Alongside unlocking monetization for more creators, Twitch is introducing new features like shared Hype Trains, better sponsorship tools, and sitewide promotional events. These additions suggest that the platform is focusing on diversifying revenue options beyond traditional ad-based models, which many streamers have criticized for their unpredictability.

For smaller creators, this is a massive shift. The early grind to Affiliate is difficult for new streamers, and this update could help them stay motivated and feel rewarded for their efforts sooner. It also means that fans can support their favorite new creators right away, potentially leading to stronger community-building and engagement from the start.

At the same time, the lack of details on eligibility means we’ll have to wait and see exactly how open this change really is. If Twitch implements reasonable safeguards to prevent abuse while still allowing legitimate streamers to thrive, this could be one of the most impactful updates in recent years.

Either way, 2025 is looking like an interesting year for Twitch streamers. As more details come out, we’ll find out just how accessible these new monetization tools will be.

