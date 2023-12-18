How to get your 2023 Steam Year in Review

The stellar year for games that is 2023 is coming to an end, so it’s time for wrap-ups to detail just how much time you wasted playing something. Steam’s version is here, the Year in Review, and you can get your own.

On Dec. 18, Steam revealed that the Year in Review was available for everyone. But if you look around on Steam itself, it can be difficult to find. Thankfully, we’ve got the info on how to view all of your stats for the year.

Many gamers have an extensive collection of games on Steam (thanks especially to numerous sales throughout the year), and now the wrap-up for 2023 shows you just how many of them you played and how many you still need to get into. Maybe we can all find some time during the holiday break to clear some games out and move on to the new stuff in 2024.

Here’s how to get your own Steam Year in Review for 2023.

How to get your Steam Year in Review for 2023

Review it all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Navigate to Steam’s Year in Review website, or open up Steam on PC.

Log in with your Steam account.

Success.

This year’s stats in Steam’s Year in Review include things like how many games you played, how many of those games were new, how many achievements you unlocked, and how many days in a row you played a game on Steam.

Of course, your top games of the year also get some close-up stats that may scare you depending on just how much you enjoyed a specific game. For myself, that game was Marvel Snap, and it shows I booted the card battler up 735 times throughout the year and it took up 45 percent of my overall playtime. Yikes.

It also shows your playtime per month. For me, my most-played month by far was March, right after when Destiny 2’s latest expansion came out. It even breaks down the playtime for each month, too, so the stats are quite detailed.

There are also breakdowns per platform, like desktop vs. Steam Deck, every game you played throughout the year, and a whole lot more.

I’m not addicted, you are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t judge me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Detailed stats are great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can share your Year in Review at the bottom of the page to either show off to your friends or admit to the rest of the world that you have a problem. Either way, it’s been a fun year of games for all kinds of gamers in 2023.