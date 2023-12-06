Forget Spotify Wrapped, the Marvel Snap Battle Recap is here

It's time for the most anticipated recap of the month.

It may be the season of every single app you have sending you information about your habits during the year, but one stands head and shoulders above the rest. That’s right, your Marvel Snap Battle Recap is here.

Wondering how often you got shafted by the Worldship location or Cosmo? Or maybe how good your Destruction-based deck really was? Your Battle Recap will tell you everything.

Image via Second Dinner

On a technical level, your Battle Recap gives you all of your important statistics from the previous season. Now that Higher, Further, Faster is over, you can check out how you performed through the season. All you need to do is log into your account and click the news tab. Your link to your recap will be right there in the feed.

Also, if you share your Battle Recap to social media, you get a free 100 credits, double the amount for a daily login reward.

The categories in your Battle Recap include:

Most played card

The card you upgraded the most

The card that has the highest win rate when you play it

The card with the highest win rate when you have it in your deck

How many new cards and variants you unlocked this season

Your best location by win rate

The location you’ve seen the most this season

All of these stats can give you an edge in the upcoming season. If your most played card and your highest win rate card are different, it might be time to switch primary decks. If you see your highest win rate location come up, it’s time to smash that snap button. Some of the recap is unhelpful, but having detailed statistics on your decks is never a bad thing. Just learn to stay away from your worst win rate cards, and you’ll hit Infinite in no time.