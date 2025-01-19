‘One of the most miserable experiences ever’: Marvel Rivals players want this ult changed

You know there’s trouble brewing when a game gets its community in full rant mode. And right now, Marvel Rivals players are going in hard on a certain support ult.

The ult in question, Karmic Revival, revives allies… but not very well. Players respawn with a measly 100 hit points, and while they get a brief invincibility window, it’s not long before they’re yeeted back to the spawn screen. Imagine putting all your energy into a game-changing play, only for your teammates to come back as fragile as wet tissue paper.

Mantis using her powers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A popular Reddit thread sums it up perfectly: “You use it before people die or if someone gets picked. They take forever to respawn and they respawn with only 100HP… You also have to fucking hold it for ages. You can’t just pop your ult and create tempo.”

It’s the kind of ult that makes you feel like you’re working against your team instead of helping them. You spend ages building it up, only to leave the fight to place it “safely,” then babysit the revived players in the hope they don’t immediately go down again. It doesn’t help that there’s some sort of feud going on between Adam and Bucky players: “Playing Adam Warlock against a good Bucky is one of the most miserable experiences ever. I kid you not these fellas will hold out their ult JUST for you.”

The top comment on the thread suggested a rework to include Soul Bond, one of Strategist Adam Warlock‘s skills that links teammates together to share healing and damage. Imagine reviving your squad and instantly tying them together with a neat little bow of mutual support. It sounds great, right? The upvotes seem to agree.

Another popular suggestion leans into the Overwatch comparison: “Just make him Mercy. OG Mercy for full team rez or new Mercy, just one rez every 20 seconds. I vote full team rez unless his ult charge counter got buffed.”

It’s a spicy take, but one that’s hard to argue against when you compare the two abilities. Mercy’s ult might have been nerfed into oblivion over the years, but at least it wasn’t actively making her teammates more miserable.

While most players are ready to throw this ult into the bin, some Adam mains (yes, they exist) chimed in with their personal experiences. One user defended him as “the most difficult support to play correctly,” though others in the thread argued that his playstyle isn’t as complicated as people think—it just requires solid teamwork.

One user broke it down nicely, suggesting that Adam and Mantis could work together by using cocoon as bait and then activating Adam’s ult to revive dead teammates. When Mantis is paired with Adam Warlock, she gains access to Nature’s Soul, which allows her to respawn from a cocoon at the location of her death.

Sounds simple enough, but it’s a bit like saying, “You just have to coordinate with the team and master several mechanics under intense pressure.” Easy peasy, especially when no one in Marvel Rivals uses their mic in comp.

With this much backlash, it’s hard to imagine the developers won’t take a closer look at Karmic Revival. Whether that means turning it into the Soul Bond-powered dream ult players are asking for or just slapping on some more HP to the revive, only time will tell.

For now, though, if you’re running Adam Warlock, maybe warn your teammates before popping your ult. Or just play Rocket instead.

