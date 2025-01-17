Marvel Rivals players agree one annoying Duelist needs to be nerfed ‘yesterday’

The season one update of Marvel Rivals launched with a slew of exciting additions, including nerfs and buffs for several characters. One of the characters affected by these changes was the Crescent Crusader himself, Moon Knight.

However, while the character’s buff may seem like a positive change to most, It is becoming a big topic of discussion among the player base. Previously, players complained about Moon Knight and his lackluster ultimate attack. However, it seems NetEase made an overcorrection on the character. With the recent update, Moon Knights’s ultimate attack now has a wider radius and more talons raining down on enemies.

Moon Knight’s ultimate can wipe a full team now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following this change, several posts from Marvel Rivals players aired their grievances about Moon Knight’s ultimate attack being overpowered or broken. Moon Knight’s ultimate move, Hand of Khonshu, lets him pick a spot to attack. He opens a portal that shoots down giant talons on enemies, causing huge damage.

According to many players, specifically in a recent Reddit post, this attack now deals too much damage, and the character should be nerfed “yesterday.” “He was already strong, and while his ult wasn’t great, it was still solid,” said a user. “Now it’s strong enough to kill a team inside of Mantis Ult instantly.”

What’s worse is that not only is the newly buffed attack incredibly powerful, but it also has a lot of range. Some players argue the attack was quite easy to avoid prior to the first season’s update, as “it was painfully easy to just walk out of it and be fine unless you were dead middle of it.” Now, however, it is “nearly always a team-wipe with its massive area,” and the damage is near immediate.

Yeah, Moon Knight's ult buff is crazy now! pic.twitter.com/tMz8gcPhUD — Nabi (@GothamPaladin) January 11, 2025

Additionally, as one commenter highlighted, Moon Knight’s ultimate attack has an easy-to-miss auditory warning sign. This is unlike many heroes in the game, who have loud callouts or phrases before executing their attacks. The post notes how it’s “so annoying hearing his projectile and dying within half a second,” and many claim it is too fast for most players to react to.

Finally, unlike most heroes who can be killed before they execute their ultimate attack, Moon Knight is different, as even after killing him in battle, his ultimate attack still happens as long as he starts casting it before dying—and this can lead to other issues, too. “If you kill him as he’s casting, then the ultimate still goes off, but there’s no callout, Or the callout is just ‘th,'” noted one player.

Prior to his buff, Moon Knight was a solid character with an underwhelming ultimate attack. Now, it seems his change has caused some anger in the player base, and hopefully, NetEase will address it. With the publisher’s history of quick patches, it likely won’t be too long before Moon Knight’s reign of terror ends.

