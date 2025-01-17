Marvel Rivals players are already cooking up ability ideas for one of comics’ most deadly assassins 

Marvel Rivals’ massive roster of heroes already stands at 35 a little over a month after launch, and more are to come every six weeks or so, according to the game’s developers.

Several heroes and villains have already been data mined, including names of some of their abilities, while others are potentially a long way out. One of these heroes is so popular and unique that Marvel Rivals players can’t help but think of ways to integrate their personality into their abilities.

The fourth wall-breaking merc with a mouth Deadpool is reportedly coming to Marvel Rivals eventually, as data miners have found references to him within the game’s files. His release date is currently unknown (and unconfirmed), and it could even be years away for all we know. But that’s not stopping Rivals fans from cooking up what they think his kit would look like.

Gamers have already come together to brainstorm how Deadpool would work in the game, as part of a Jan. 16 Reddit thread. And some of the ideas are just golden, incorporating his unique narration, powers like regenerative healing, and more.

Other than talking directly to the audience, Deadpool is known for his mercenary skillset, which includes dual-wielding both katanas and pistols or SMGs, so that would be the bulk of his kit. Similar heroes who also use two different weapons like Punisher could be the inspiration there.

But beyond that, ideas in the thread included grabbing his own HP bar and using it to smack the enemy a la his moves from Marvel vs. Capcom 3, an emote where he looks over his shoulder directly at the player, and the ability to deflect bullets with his katanas, all while having regenerating health similar to Wolverine or a Strategist like Invisible Woman.

Really, Deadpool’s kit comes down to the creativity of the developers at NetEase and what Marvel lets them do. Since Deadpool breaks the fourth wall, the options for hilarious banter are limitless, but they could really get wacky with his abilities.

Breaking the fourth wall is a must, and so is health regeneration, as those are both key components of the character. Beyond that, the sky is the limit, and it would be awesome to see the character most known for his quirkiness and sense of humor really get weird with it.

