The Thing from Marvel Rivals swings his fist, living a yellow trail of magical effects.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

The verdict’s in on The Thing one week after Marvel Rivals debut

Clobbering time is pretty fun.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 08:28 am

The Thing was added to Marvel Rivals on Feb. 21, alongside his Fantastic Four buddy, Human Torch. After a week of play, players now have their official verdict on the new Vanguard.

Players chimed in on Reddit, and most seem to be on the same page. They enjoy playing the Thing but for different reasons. While some players mentioned his sound effect and animations, others love how he plays.

“His right click collision sound is the most satisfying thing I’ve ever heard,” one player said. The Thing’s right-click attack is a charged punch, which looks like a blow that would easily take down Hulk or Thor. It also has a more significant range, allowing players to land a blow on multiple enemies at once.

The Thing in Marvel Rivals, a rocky giant man wearing blue shorts
It’s impossible to not love Ben. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But besides having great sound and graphic design, The Thing is, more importantly, a great pick for the Competitive mode in Marvel Rivals. But he doesn’t fit in every team comp. “He’s awesome but he’s team dependent due to his leap mechanic. If my team is always near me, I’ll play him. If my team is more separated, I’ll go Hulk,” one player wrote. That’s because The Thing can leap back to his team using his E, but that requires a teammate to be nearby. Hulk can just turn back by using his jump.

“I love him so much but he’s only good with 2-2-2, horrible solo tank,” another player wrote. This makes sense given he’s a dive and brawl tank. Solo divers often find it hard to survive since the enemy team usually focuses on them instantly while their Strategists need a few seconds to catch up. The Thing and other dive and brawlers usually need another tank by their side to split the enemy team’s attention.

Launching Enemies as The Thing in Marvel Rivals
It’s clobbering time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“He’s great so long as you have at least one other brawler/frontliner on the team with you, and he’s fantastic when you have mid-line teammates that understand his leap mechanics,” one player pointed out.

Most importantly, though, The Thing is fun to play. “He’s the only tank I enjoy playing. His kit is simple, and the power punch has a very satisfying crunching sound when used,” a player said. Being fun to play and strong in Competitive sounds like a great verdict to us.

