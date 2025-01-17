One movie theater chain is rewarding free Marvel Rivals items for seeing the new Captain America movie

Marvel Rivals’ popularity continues to grow early on in 2025, and Marvel knows it, as evidenced by yet another cross-promotion item. This time, you’ll need to go to the movies.

Recommended Videos

From now through Feb. 17, Marvel fans can get some exclusive digital items to use in Marvel Rivals if they purchase tickets to Captain America: Brave New World, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but with a catch.

Three total items are up for grabs. Image via Regal Movies

Fans will need to sign up for the Regal Crown Club, a free membership for Regal Movies’ theaters, in order to be eligible to receive the items. Signing up for the membership is quick and easy (I just did it myself), and it opens up the ability to unlock the Marvel Rivals items.

The items, as seen above, are a Sam Wilson Captain America nameplate, a spray depicting Red Hulk squeezing Captain America’s shield, and a “mystery costume.” Neither Regal nor Marvel provided any additional info on the costume, but some guesses could be made.

It’s possible that the costume will be a Red Hulk skin for Bruce Banner/Hulk, considering that Red Hulk (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford) is in the film. But it could also be something completely different and unrelated entirely.

Once signed up for Regal Crown Club, you only need to purchase tickets to see Captain America: Brave New World at an eligible Regal theater on Feb. 14, 15, or 16 to become eligible for the digital items, which will be emailed to your account’s email address in order to redeem them.

In the film, Sam Wilson has taken over the mantle of Captain America after being given the shield by Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The events of the film include Red Hulk, the new Falcon, and all sorts of action and espionage as one would come to expect from the MCU (including what’s going on with that giant Tiamut body sticking out of the ocean since the Eternals movie came out several years ago).

To see if you have an eligible theater near you, check out the Regal Movies website. The site also has more information about the promo and all other promos for the film.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy