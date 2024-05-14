How to play Hulk in Marvel Rivals

All of us have a Bruce Banner and Hulk within us. And in Marvel Rivals, you can utilize both on the field of battle.

In the six-vs-six hero shooter, Hulk is unsurprisingly a Vanguard (tank) character, capable of dealing a lot of damage and protecting his teammates. But, as always, he’s very well within his skillset to SMASH everything in his way, too.

Here’s how to play the big green monster in Marvel Rivals.

All Hulk abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

It’s a very simple kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Heavy Blow Swing fists forward to punch enemies. LMB RT Indestructible Guard Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for HULK SMASH! LShift LB Radioactive Lockdown Emit gamma energy to place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects. E RB Incredible Leap HOLD button to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to knock a flying enemy to the ground. Space A Gamma Burst Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage. RMB LT Gamma Boost (Passive) Hulk charges Doctor Strange or Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade. – – HULK SMASH! (Ultimate) Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited time period. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Hulk strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Smash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hulk is a Vanguard in Marvel Rivals, and he’s best described as an offensive tank, or off-tank, when it comes to his play style. When playing as Bruce Banner/Hulk in Marvel Rivals, the idea is to jump in, deal damage, and get out before your HP is burst down to nothing.

With 900 HP, Hulk can withstand a lot of damage, so use Incredible Leap to hop on the enemy team’s back line Strategist players to take out their healing capabilities. When you land, use Indestructible Guard to give yourself shields, deal as much damage as you can, and retreat before dying.

As a melee character, Hulk is easily outranged by most characters in the game. But he can use Radioactive Lockdown to freeze enemies in a sort of stasis for a few seconds to escape, or use Gamma Burst to deal damage at range.

Thankfully, Incredible Leap has a short cooldown, so make sure to get used to holding down the jump button to see your jump’s trajectory and use it to get in and out of harm’s way fast. Keep in mind, Indestructible Guar will also give nearby allies shields, too, so use it to keep them safe and give your healers time to top off their HP.

Once you have HULK SMASH! charged up, dive in with Incredible Leap, use Indestructible Guard while weakening the enemy, and then trigger your ultimate to morph into Monster Hulk with a massive health pool and increased damage. Press your ultimate button again when up close to an enemy to pick them up and toss them around like a ragdoll for big damage, keep fighting, and then retreat once the ultimate ends.

Tip: Suggested Combo: Burst onto the battlefield with Incredible Leap, unleash Indestructible Guard to take damage, and overpower enemies with Heavy Blow and Gamma Burst before becoming the monster with a devastating HULK SMASH!

When Hulk is defeated, he will return to his human form as Bruce Banner with a weak pistol. You won’t stand much of a chance in this form, so try to retreat and deal damage from afar to try and charge your ultimate up to Hulk out again, or get ready to respawn.

