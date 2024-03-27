Category:
All Marvel Rivals voice actors and cast

The voiceover talent is sure to be unrivaled.
Marvel Rivals features a star-studded line-up of all-time comic and movie heroes, and you just know that Marvel is keen to have A-List voice actors bring the action game to life.

In the blink of an eye, 2024 suddenly dropped Marvel Rivals on our lap, and the thought of using and fighting some of the greatest Marvel characters ever conjured up in 6v6 gameplay—à la old-school Overwatch—is a dream.

Already though, questions are being raised about who will have the huge responsibility of providing the voices for the plentiful faces. Many of these heroes have appeared in games before, so it’s interesting to see who the company goes for ahead of the Marvel Rivals release.

Confirmed cast list of all Marvel Rivals voice actors

iron man flying in marvel rivals
You are Iron Man. Screenshot via NetEase

So far, Yuri Lowenthal is the only official name locked in for Marvel Rivals with the iconic voice actor reprising his role as Spider-Man. Lowenthal has previously voiced and done the motion capture for Spider-Man in every Insomniac Spider-Man game to date.

News of Marvel Rivals is still fresh, so keep checking back to this guide as we hear more about which actors and actresses have gotten the nod for Marvel Rivals.

Spider-Man voice actor – Yuri Lowenthal

spider-man in spider-man 2
A familiar voice. Image via Insomniac Games

Yuri Lowenthal is in the top-tier of video game royalty when it comes to voice acting. Just in 2024 alone, Lowenthal has featured in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Alone in the Dark, Helldivers 2, and Persona 3 Reload. The legendary voice actor has also appeared in Mortal Kombat 1, Diablo 4, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Bayonetta 3, all big titles that barely scratch the surface on his 27-year legacy that began with Castlevania: Symphony of the Night in 1997.

Rumored cast list of all Marvel Rivals voice actors

Rumors and unsubstantiated theories are already rife where the remaining voice actors are concerned. However, based on rewatching the debut trailer multiple times, it seems reasonable to suggest that Rocket Raccoon is possibly being voiced by Nolan North, Loki could be voiced by Troy Baker, Josh Keaton might be Iron Man, and Liam O’Brien is potentially Doctor Strange.

Again, this is all pure speculation for the time being and must be taken with a pinch of salt, but go back and watch the trailer again, and see for yourself—or listen, I should say. If any of these suggestions do turn out to be true though, then Marvel Rivals is already shaping up to be bigger than any of us could have imagined.

It’s going to be a fun ride, so make sure you keep up with all the confirmed maps so far, the up-to-date hero roster, and how to take part in the closed alpha test.

