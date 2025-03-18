Marvel Rivals players agree triple Duelist comps work as long as they meet these conditions

Marvel Rivals players are on the same wavelength about the viability of having three Duelists in their team—and they agree that two adjustments must be made to ensure it works.

A player asserted in their March 17 Reddit post that DPS comps are “not necessarily bad,” highlighting the lack of coordination as the primary reason why this certain composition fails most of the time in Marvel Rivals. Another player shared their experience on why selfish DPS players lower their chances of securing the dub, saying, “Half the time its three diver DPS who pick separate targets and aren’t getting kills.”

As a DPS, your job is to prioritize the squishy enemies and get the final hits, often requiring you to focus on the enemy backline. However, your opponents might share the same game plan and dive your Strategists (the backline) repeatedly. With a three DPS composition, your Strategists become highly vulnerable, cutting off your heals. Additionally, it leaves one Vanguard to tank all the incoming damage—and if it’s not a Vanguard with a shield (Strange or Magneto), you’re bound to get rolled.

“I am an exception and I can 1vs6” – probably most Spiderman players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, to ensure your Strategists can freely heal your team in a three DPS comp, players recommend one DPS to be on the backline protection duty or switch to a Duelist (like Namor) that can shut down the divers instantly. Alternatively, they suggest going for a Duelist (like Punisher or Bucky) that can make quick work of the flanking enemies (especially with Rocket’s team-up) or use their abilities to tank lots of damage.

One player shared their ideal three DPS comp: Namor or Wanda to constantly target your opponents’ backline, Mr. Fantastic for his off-tank capabilities, and Wolverine to slice through the enemy frontline.

Of course, you should take any ideal comp with a grain of salt because there’s no such thing—at least at lower ranks. While you can counter certain enemy heroes with your picks and run the almost broken triple healer setups, understanding your heroes’ cooldowns and tracking your opponent’s ultimates will win crucial fights.

But, if you’re a DPS instalocker dropping impressive performances and still ultimately losing the match—it might be time to prioritize playing around your team instead of beefing up your stats.

