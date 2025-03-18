Forgot password
A massive group of Marvel Rivals characters lunging from the left side of the screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Could this be the most uncommon skin in Marvel Rivals? Players think so

The camo skin is so good, even allies can’t see this hero.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
|

Published: Mar 18, 2025 11:42 am

Marvel Rivals features a myriad of cosmetics inspired by the MCU and even the comics, which players can purchase by spending in-game currency called Units. While there are a few fan-favorite cosmetics, others are so rare that players claim that they’ve never seen them in their matches.

In a Reddit discussion, Marvel Rivals players are talking about the Punisher’s Camo cosmetic is available for purchase for just 600 units, but it has never been seen in the matches. “I’ve seen exactly one camo punisher as far as I can remember,” a player admitted, having almost never seen this particular cosmetic in their matches despite running into many Punisher players.

The Punisher in a camouflage skin in Marvel Rivals
Have you seen this cosmetic in your matches? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For almost every hero in the game, NetEase has cosmetics worth 600 units, but these are essentially a recolor of the base model. While it makes it stand out from the default hero skins, it doesn’t even come close to competing with premium-tier cosmetics that sell for almost double or triple the amount of units. It makes sense for some players who are looking to get a skin but don’t want to spend too much money on the game to invest in these simple ones, although some are clearly more popular than others.

Picture showing skin shop in Marvel Rivals.
The shop also only shows the best of the cosmetics in the game at the top. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another reason behind the rarity of these skins is that they aren’t available at the top of the shop, which makes it harder for some people to even know about them. The easiest way to purchase these 600 unit skins is by going to a hero’s page under the Heroes tab and choosing the cosmetics menu, finding the skin, and selecting acquire to purchase. 

The developer also frequently releases free skins which can be obtained by using codes or even completing in-game event challenges, allowing players to save their units and spend them on getting the best skin on their preferred hero rather than spending on recolored versions of the existing heroes to diversify their arsenal. 

So if you haven’t seen a Camo Punisher out there, it probably isn’t just the camouflage.

