A massive group of Marvel Rivals characters lunging from the left side of the screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

Marvel Rivals Invitational: North America – How to watch, teams, prize pool, scores, and standings

This game's esports scene is really just getting started.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|

Published: Mar 12, 2025 01:37 pm

The Marvel Rivals esports scene is truly taking shape as 2025 wears on, with more tournaments and teams getting involved and looking to capitalize on the massive popularity of the title.

Recommended Videos

With all sorts of esports organizations joining the fray to “ignite the battle” in Marvel Rivals, the tournaments are only going to get bigger and bigger. And with this round’s $100,000 total prize pool, there’s big money on the line along with bragging rights as teams and players stake their claims as the top teams in the esport.

The competition is heating up in the game’s biggest tournament yet, the Marvel Rivals Invitational for North America, with some of the most recognizable team names in esports taking part. Here’s everything there is to know about this big money tourney.

Table of contents

How to watch Marvel Rivals Invitational NA

Marvel Rivals Invitational NA teams March 2025 info logo
Time to tune in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Marvel Rivals Invitational for NA begins with an eight-team round robin-like “Swiss System” from March 14 to 16. Once teams are seeded from these initial games, the matches continue from March 21 to 23 with double-elimination bracket play, and a champion being crowned on the final day of matches.

The NA matches will be broadcast on the Marvel Rivals Twitch channel starting at 12pm CT on match days, with reruns of the matches played throughout the weekend on the channel since it’s live 24/7, so even if you miss out on the live play, you can watch it again later on.

In the upper bracket, matches will be a best of three, while lower bracket matches are a best of five. The grand finals will be a best of seven. This round of MRI has already held tournaments in the Oceania, Asia, and EMEA regions.

This will be the second MRI for NA, with the first one taking place this past December. That four-team tournament was won by NTMR’s former roster, which is now playing for Sentinels, but NTMR has brought a new roster of its own.

Marvel Rivals Invitational NA teams

Marvel Rivals Invitational NA teams March 2025
Who are you rooting for? Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • 100 Thieves
    • TBA
  • Envy
    • cal
    • nkae
    • iRemiix
    • SPACE
    • Paintbrush
    • Sleepy
  • FlyQuest
    • Ghasklin
    • SparkChief
    • LytePk
    • enwrgyy
    • adios
    • cerise
    • zelos
  • NTMR
    • dosui
    • Malenia
    • luka
    • MACE
    • baiser
    • Pizzademon
  • Rad Esports
    • Manually
    • chime
    • LennJaeGon
    • Skai
    • Prota
    • spennyyyyy
  • Sentinels
    • SuperGomez
    • Rymazing
    • Hogz
    • Coluge
    • aramori
    • Karova
  • Shikigami
    • TBA
  • Shroud-X
    • VisionGMG
    • Doomed
    • Umpuniti
    • Window
    • Fidel
    • Nuk

Marvel Rivals Invitational NA prize pool

  • First place: $40,000
  • Second place: $20,000
  • Third place: $12,000
  • Fourth place: $8,000

Marvel Rivals Invitational NA scores and standings

Heroes face off in a Marvel Rivals battle.
Group up. Image via NetEase

Swiss System

  • To be announced.

Bracket Play

  • To be announced.

This article will be updated with more information when it’s available.

