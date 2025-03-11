Shroud reveals his esports org and Marvel Rivals team, following through with fundraiser promise

One of streaming’s biggest stars is re-entering esports, this time as a team owner instead of as a pro player… although he might still be able to compete if he really wanted to.

Shroud’s newly-founded organization, Shroud-X, will field a Marvel Rivals team first before potentially expanding to other games. Boasting over 1.1 million followers on Twitch (and currently ranked 197th in the world this season in the game), Shroud is set to bring a whole bunch of eyes to his new squad after the announcement at 3pm CT today.

Welcome aboard. Image via Shroud

Shroud originally teased an esports team would be coming during his Fragathon marathon stream earlier this year, and he said that if the goal of $1 million was reached, he would start his own org. And here we are.

The Shroud-X Marvel Rivals roster includes Doomed, Impuniti, Window, Fidel, Dongmin, Nuk, and Vision, along with a staff of g8r, Branchies, and Danan, and Shroud says they will be playing for Shroud-X for at least “a few months.”

Aside from the interesting choice of org name, it could be the start of a big thing for Shroud, and for Marvel Rivals esports itself. With Shroud’s viewership and following coming aboard to the esports scene, it could help propel the scene to new heights if he tunes in.

For example, Call of Duty esports viewership blossoms whenever Gotaga (former CoD pro, popular French YouTuber) co-streams events. If Shroud does the same thing, it could help with viewership and general awareness of certain tournaments. Former OpTic pro Scump does the same for the team’s tournaments in CoD and Halo, and the move seems to be a solid choice to help solidify any investments made.

New eyes, as well as big names, are always a big thing for any esports scene, especially Marvel Rivals, as orgs like Luminosity and Sentinels nab top players and teams and attempt to break out in one of the biggest new competitive games to show potential in a while.

