Marvel Rivals players agree this beginner hero is a deadly DPS if you have good aim

Moon Knight instalockers are everywhere at lower ranks, but as you climb the ranked ladder, the hero isn’t as prevalent as he was in earlier seasons. Marvel Rivals players now think he’s a lethal Duelist—if you can land your shots.

Moon Knight has a three out of five-star difficulty rating in Marvel Rivals, making him a challenge to learn. One player, however, questioned the hero’s difficulty in a March 18 Reddit post, wondering whether playing Moon Knight requires next to no skill. While many in the thread agree the DPS hero has a low-skill floor, requiring considerably less skill to perform decently, he’s a tough egg to crack against skilled and flying opponents—unless you have an impressive aim.

Break the Ankh and you can shut down a Moon Knight quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Hes got a low skill floor but if you can actually aim with his projectiles you’re a deadly DPS,” one player shared their experience with the hero, which appears to be a popular opinion among the community.

Moon Knight’s primary attack fires three darts that bounce between grouped-up enemies and your Ankh. These darts are also easy to hit if your enemy is close to medium range, but hitting an airborne target or an enemy across the map requires a prediction-based aim, especially at higher ranks. Additionally, skilled opponents break your Ankh instantly to avoid taking any reflected damage and constantly move around a fixed position, which makes them an even harder target to hit.

On the other hand, Moon Knight players in lower ranks often become overpowered DPS due to the clueless players gathered around their tanks or not breaking the Ankh. This lets Moon Knight quickly farm his ultimate, which can potentially delete an entire team because of its incredible damage.

In the current Season 1.5 meta, Duelists who can peel the opposing tanks quickly or get crucial picks alone are the usual options. With the game now having a few months under its belt, most players are quickly catching up with the most effective meta—which doesn’t include Moon Knight because it’s not a consistent damage dealer. Additionally, if you dive into a Moon Knight, he’s neither tanky enough to sustain a one-on-one nor does it offer any good escapes.

If you’re really keen on making your Moon Knight work, I recommend focusing on farming several ultimates by hitting the off-tanks (bigger targets) and coordinating with your healer to pocket when someone dives you. On top of this, hop into the Practice Range and warm up your aim on moving targets to get a good feel of Moon Knight’s primary fire before you queue for a ranked match.

