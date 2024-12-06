Marvel Rivals has an abundance of skins available to customize your favorite characters, and not all of them require splashing the cash. If you’re looking for a snazzy new look, we’ve got a list of all the free Costumes available in the game.

Skins, called Costumes in Marvel Rivals, come in various forms, with new creations that have debuted in the game to iconic looks from Marvel’s illustrious history of comics and designs straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ve got all the details you need in this guide to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the awesome freebies up for grabs.

All free Marvel Rivals Costumes

Lots to claim. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plenty of Marvel Rivals costumes are available for free through various means, although some will require a subscription to other services. We expect more to be added over time, so keep checking back to this list to make sure you’re not missing out!

Some Costumes were exclusive to participants in the Closed Alpha and Closed Beta sessions, so are now unable to be claimed, while the Peni Parker VEN#M Costume is free to PS Plus subscribers but you can purchase it on other platforms through in-game currency.

At the time of writing, the only remaining exclusive reward is the Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Costume, earned by logging into the game on PlayStation.

How to claim free Costumes in Marvel Rivals

The method of claiming free Costumes in Marvel Rivals varies depending on the reward. For example, the Spider-Man Scarlet Spider Costume will be automatically granted to you when you first log in on PlayStation, while you need to claim the Storm Ivory Breeze and Star-Lord Jovial Star Costumes in-game once you have met the requirements.

If you are a returning player from the Closed Alpha or Closed Beta Test, the Venom Cyan Slash and/or Scarlet Witch Moonlit Witch Costumes should be immediately available in your account. As there is no cross-progression, you won’t be able to claim this reward on a different platform yet.

As a result, the Scarlet Witch Moonlit Witch Costume is currently PC exclusive, as the Closed Alpha Test was limited to just PC players. It may be possible to get this skin on consoles at a later date if cross-progression gets added, though only if you already have the reward on PC.

