Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Get the grind started.
Josh Challies
Published: Jan 10, 2025 04:28 am

Marvel Rivals’ first full season has begun, with season one providing new characters, maps, game modes, and, of course, a battle pass bursting with rewards—and you’re in the right place to see exactly what’s up for grabs.

The addition of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman for season one in Marvel Rivals is undoubtedly the biggest lure for players, but a stacked battle pass provides plenty of cosmetics to spruce up your favorite characters.

If you’re on the fence about splashing out on the Luxury Battle Pass and want to see what you can get your hands on, we’ve got everything you need in our guide.

Complete Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass

A promotional image for the Marvel Rivals Battle Pass in season one.
Plenty of goodies. Image via NetEase

Like the season zero battle pass, there are two tiers, with one providing free rewards, while the Luxury Battle Pass includes everything. Each reward is unlocked using Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges.

Season one of Marvel Rivals is the first full season of the game, following the mini season zero. It’s expected to finish on Friday, April 10, as shown by an in-game countdown on the Battle Pass. While not confirmed entirely, the season zero battle pass countdown was accurate, so we’re assuming the same is true.

In season one, the battle pass has 10 pages of rewards, including a whopping 10 skins. Although the majority come from purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass, three free costumes are available. Purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass costs 980 Units, or around $10.

Full details of each reward available in the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available with.

All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass

NameCost (Chrono Tokens)Tier
Loki – All-Butcher CostumeZeroLuxury
Loki – Heed My Call Emote200Free
All-Butcher Spray200Free
Mister Fantastic Nameplate200Free
All-Butcher Nameplate200Luxury
Loki – End of Everything MVP200Luxury
Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight Costume400Luxury
Invisible Woman Nameplate200Free
Rocket Raccoon Emblem Spray200Free
Bounty Hunter Spray200Free
Rocket Raccoon – Wanted Rocket MVP200Luxury
Bounty Hunter Nameplate200Luxury
100x Lattice200Luxury
Rocket Raccoon – Bounty Hunter Costume400Luxury
Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula Costume400Free
Moon Knight Emblem Spray200Free
Loki Emblem Spray200Free
Peni Parker Emblem Spray200Free
100x Units200Luxury
Human Torch Nameplate200Free
100x Lattice200Luxury
Scarlet Witch Emblem Spray200Free
Magneto Emblem Spray200Free
King Magnus Nameplate200Free
Magneto – For All Mutants MVP200Luxury
Magneto – Past No More Emote200Luxury
House of M Spray200Luxury
Magneto – King Magnus Costume400Luxury
The Thing Nameplate200Free
Namor Emblem Spray200Free
100x Lattice200Free
100x Units200Free
Darkhold Collectable200Free
100x Units200Luxury
Namor – Savage Sub-Marine Costume400Luxury
Eternal Night Falls Gallery CardZero (Progression)Free
100x Units200Free
Iron Man Emblem Spray200Free
Blood Edge Armor Spray200Free
Iron Man – Subway Rat Blaster Emote200Luxury
Iron Man – Cleansing Edge MVP200Luxury
Blood Edge Armor Nameplate200Luxury
Iron Man – Blood Edge Armor Costume400Luxury
Adam Warlock Emblem Spray200Free
Blood Soul Spray200Free
Adam Warlock – Innocence Reborn Emote200Free
100x Lattice200Luxury
Blood Soul Nameplate200Luxury
Adam Warlock – Cut Divine Ties MVP200Luxury
Adam Warlock – Blood Soul Costume400Luxury
Scarlet Witch – Flamenco Emote200Free
100x Units200Free
Emporium Matron Spray200Luxury
100x Lattice200Luxury
Scarlet Witch – Making An Entrance MVP200Luxury
Emporium Matron Nameplate200Luxury
Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron Costume400Free
100x Lattice200Free
100x Units200Free
Wolverine – Hone Claws Emote200Free
Blood Berserker Spray200Luxury
Blood Berserker Nameplate200Luxury
Wolverine – Blood Barrage MVP200Luxury
Wolverine – Blood Berserker Costume400Luxury
At Your Service Gallery CardZero (Progression)Free
