Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Marvel Rivals’ first full season has begun, with season one providing new characters, maps, game modes, and, of course, a battle pass bursting with rewards—and you’re in the right place to see exactly what’s up for grabs.

Recommended Videos

The addition of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman for season one in Marvel Rivals is undoubtedly the biggest lure for players, but a stacked battle pass provides plenty of cosmetics to spruce up your favorite characters.

If you’re on the fence about splashing out on the Luxury Battle Pass and want to see what you can get your hands on, we’ve got everything you need in our guide.

Complete Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass

Plenty of goodies. Image via NetEase

Like the season zero battle pass, there are two tiers, with one providing free rewards, while the Luxury Battle Pass includes everything. Each reward is unlocked using Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges.

Season one of Marvel Rivals is the first full season of the game, following the mini season zero. It’s expected to finish on Friday, April 10, as shown by an in-game countdown on the Battle Pass. While not confirmed entirely, the season zero battle pass countdown was accurate, so we’re assuming the same is true.

In season one, the battle pass has 10 pages of rewards, including a whopping 10 skins. Although the majority come from purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass, three free costumes are available. Purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass costs 980 Units, or around $10.

Full details of each reward available in the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available with.

All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass

Name Cost (Chrono Tokens) Tier Loki – All-Butcher Costume Zero Luxury Loki – Heed My Call Emote 200 Free All-Butcher Spray 200 Free Mister Fantastic Nameplate 200 Free All-Butcher Nameplate 200 Luxury Loki – End of Everything MVP 200 Luxury Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight Costume 400 Luxury Invisible Woman Nameplate 200 Free Rocket Raccoon Emblem Spray 200 Free Bounty Hunter Spray 200 Free Rocket Raccoon – Wanted Rocket MVP 200 Luxury Bounty Hunter Nameplate 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Rocket Raccoon – Bounty Hunter Costume 400 Luxury Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula Costume 400 Free Moon Knight Emblem Spray 200 Free Loki Emblem Spray 200 Free Peni Parker Emblem Spray 200 Free 100x Units 200 Luxury Human Torch Nameplate 200 Free 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Scarlet Witch Emblem Spray 200 Free Magneto Emblem Spray 200 Free King Magnus Nameplate 200 Free Magneto – For All Mutants MVP 200 Luxury Magneto – Past No More Emote 200 Luxury House of M Spray 200 Luxury Magneto – King Magnus Costume 400 Luxury The Thing Nameplate 200 Free Namor Emblem Spray 200 Free 100x Lattice 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Darkhold Collectable 200 Free 100x Units 200 Luxury Namor – Savage Sub-Marine Costume 400 Luxury Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card Zero (Progression) Free 100x Units 200 Free Iron Man Emblem Spray 200 Free Blood Edge Armor Spray 200 Free Iron Man – Subway Rat Blaster Emote 200 Luxury Iron Man – Cleansing Edge MVP 200 Luxury Blood Edge Armor Nameplate 200 Luxury Iron Man – Blood Edge Armor Costume 400 Luxury Adam Warlock Emblem Spray 200 Free Blood Soul Spray 200 Free Adam Warlock – Innocence Reborn Emote 200 Free 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Blood Soul Nameplate 200 Luxury Adam Warlock – Cut Divine Ties MVP 200 Luxury Adam Warlock – Blood Soul Costume 400 Luxury Scarlet Witch – Flamenco Emote 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Emporium Matron Spray 200 Luxury 100x Lattice 200 Luxury Scarlet Witch – Making An Entrance MVP 200 Luxury Emporium Matron Nameplate 200 Luxury Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron Costume 400 Free 100x Lattice 200 Free 100x Units 200 Free Wolverine – Hone Claws Emote 200 Free Blood Berserker Spray 200 Luxury Blood Berserker Nameplate 200 Luxury Wolverine – Blood Barrage MVP 200 Luxury Wolverine – Blood Berserker Costume 400 Luxury At Your Service Gallery Card Zero (Progression) Free

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy