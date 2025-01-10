Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass: All free and premium rewards

Marvel Rivals’ first full season has begun, with season one providing new characters, maps, game modes, and, of course, a battle pass bursting with rewards—and you’re in the right place to see exactly what’s up for grabs.
The addition of Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman for season one in Marvel Rivals is undoubtedly the biggest lure for players, but a stacked battle pass provides plenty of cosmetics to spruce up your favorite characters.
If you’re on the fence about splashing out on the Luxury Battle Pass and want to see what you can get your hands on, we’ve got everything you need in our guide.
Complete Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass
Like the season zero battle pass, there are two tiers, with one providing free rewards, while the Luxury Battle Pass includes everything. Each reward is unlocked using Chrono Tokens, earned by completing missions and challenges.
Season one of Marvel Rivals is the first full season of the game, following the mini season zero. It’s expected to finish on Friday, April 10, as shown by an in-game countdown on the Battle Pass. While not confirmed entirely, the season zero battle pass countdown was accurate, so we’re assuming the same is true.
In season one, the battle pass has 10 pages of rewards, including a whopping 10 skins. Although the majority come from purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass, three free costumes are available. Purchasing the Luxury Battle Pass costs 980 Units, or around $10.
Full details of each reward available in the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass are shown below, including their cost and which tier they are available with.
All skins and rewards in Marvel Rivals season 1 Battle Pass
|Name
|Cost (Chrono Tokens)
|Tier
|Loki – All-Butcher Costume
|Zero
|Luxury
|Loki – Heed My Call Emote
|200
|Free
|All-Butcher Spray
|200
|Free
|Mister Fantastic Nameplate
|200
|Free
|All-Butcher Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Loki – End of Everything MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Invisible Woman Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Rocket Raccoon Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Bounty Hunter Spray
|200
|Free
|Rocket Raccoon – Wanted Rocket MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Bounty Hunter Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Rocket Raccoon – Bounty Hunter Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula Costume
|400
|Free
|Moon Knight Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Loki Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Peni Parker Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Luxury
|Human Torch Nameplate
|200
|Free
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Scarlet Witch Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Magneto Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|King Magnus Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Magneto – For All Mutants MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Magneto – Past No More Emote
|200
|Luxury
|House of M Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Magneto – King Magnus Costume
|400
|Luxury
|The Thing Nameplate
|200
|Free
|Namor Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|100x Lattice
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Darkhold Collectable
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Luxury
|Namor – Savage Sub-Marine Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card
|Zero (Progression)
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Iron Man Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Blood Edge Armor Spray
|200
|Free
|Iron Man – Subway Rat Blaster Emote
|200
|Luxury
|Iron Man – Cleansing Edge MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Blood Edge Armor Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Iron Man – Blood Edge Armor Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Adam Warlock Emblem Spray
|200
|Free
|Blood Soul Spray
|200
|Free
|Adam Warlock – Innocence Reborn Emote
|200
|Free
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Blood Soul Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Adam Warlock – Cut Divine Ties MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Adam Warlock – Blood Soul Costume
|400
|Luxury
|Scarlet Witch – Flamenco Emote
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Emporium Matron Spray
|200
|Luxury
|100x Lattice
|200
|Luxury
|Scarlet Witch – Making An Entrance MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Emporium Matron Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron Costume
|400
|Free
|100x Lattice
|200
|Free
|100x Units
|200
|Free
|Wolverine – Hone Claws Emote
|200
|Free
|Blood Berserker Spray
|200
|Luxury
|Blood Berserker Nameplate
|200
|Luxury
|Wolverine – Blood Barrage MVP
|200
|Luxury
|Wolverine – Blood Berserker Costume
|400
|Luxury
|At Your Service Gallery Card
|Zero (Progression)
|Free
Published: Jan 10, 2025 04:28 am