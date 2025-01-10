Should you get the Marvel Rivals season one battle pass: Darkhold?

The first official season from the Marvel Rivals team arrives on Jan. 10, and alongside this new season is a brand new battle pass for players to unlock. As with any battle pass, there’s always a small debate regarding whether players should drop money, especially in a free-to-play game.

A battle pass also defines whether a game will do well in a free-to-play format. They provide a steady amount of rewards, so long as players complete the tasks quickly to redeem everything. However, the format for a standard battle pass works slightly differently in Marvel Rivals, and it might encourage you to grab this one, even if you don’t play the game too often. We’ll be breaking down why or why not you should grab the first battle pass from Marvel Rivals and the many rewards you can get for completing it.

Is it worth buying the Marvel Rivals Darkhold battle pass?

Welcome the Fantastic Four to Marvel Rivals during season one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on what the Marvel Rivals team at NetEase has shared, we cannot give players enough reasons to grab the Darkhold battle pass. The format for battle passes in this free-to-play game is great because they never expire, and that means you’ll always have a chance to earn the rewards, even if the season is over. On top of that, there are a lot of rewards that you can get as you complete tasks.

You can buy the Season One Darkhold battle pass by spending 990 Lattice, which equates to $10 USD, or an equivalent price based on your local currency. This is double the price of the season zero battle pass when Marvel Rivals first launched. However, it comes with twice as many rewards.

The development team did consider how much they were planning to ask players, but this is the standard price for many battle passes from other games. It’s also the price we should expect for a battle pass in Marvel Rivals moving forward.

If you don’t unlock all the rewards before the end of a season, you can still earn those rewards and use the tasks from another season. For those who are eagerly awaiting to find out about the many changes the team has done after season 0, check out the early buffs and nerfs coming to the game.

The rewards you get from having the Darkhold battle pass active on your account include up to 10 unlockable skins. Even before the season arrived, streamers and those who had an early look at the game shared what those skins would be. You’ll get these skins for purchasing the Marvel Rivals season one Darkhold battle pass.

Character and Skin name Cost (Chrono Tokens) Skin Tier Loki – “All-Butcher” Free (Instant unlock) Luxury Moon Knight – “Blood Moon Knight” 400 Luxury Rocket Raccoon – “Bounty Hunter” 400 Luxury Peni Parker – “Blue Tarantula” 400 Free Magneto – “King Magnus” 400 Luxury Namor “Savage Sub-Mariner” 400 Luxury Iron Man – “Blood Edge Armor” 400 Luxury Scarlet Witch – “Emporium Matron” 400 Free Adam Warlock – “Blood Soul” 400 Luxury Wolverine – “Blood Berserker” 400 Luxury

Of these skins, a handful are a simple recolor of the character’s standard outfit, namely Peni Parker and Moon Knight. While this is the case, having eight brand-new skins with those cutting-edge appearances and MVP screens, it’s hard not to pick up the Darkhold battle pass. Even if you don’t play every day, this is not a requirement to unlock everything. There’s plenty of time to do it, as Season One will continue for three months. We’re also not showing off the smaller rewards you get, such as various emotes, sprays, and animation screens for these skins.

The Marvel Rivals Season One Darkhold battle goes live on Jan. 10; you can pick it up then. If you’re on the fence about it, wait a few weeks from the start of the season and pick it up. Because none of the rewards expire, picking it up later is also not a bad idea. Again, grabbing this battle pass is a great idea because of the amount of items you get, the price, and the unlocks.

