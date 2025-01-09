How to get the Jeff The Land Shark Avatar Decoration on Discord

If you are a Discord user, you can get a free Jeff The Land Shark Avatar Decoration from Marvel Rivals when Season One releases. The decoration is a small icon on the bottom left part of your avatar featuring Jeff’s default skin and a couple of bubbles.

How to earn the Jeff The Land Shark Avatar Decoration on Discord

Show your friends your love for the shark. Image via NetEase Games

To celebrate Marvel Rival‘s Season One, players can get a limited-time Avatar Decoration on Discord featuring Jeff The Land Shark. You have from Jan. 10 starting at 12am CT to Jan. 16 until 7am CT to complete the Discord Quest and you only need to play Marvel Rivals while on Discord for 15 minutes.

For the 15 minutes to count, you need to accept The Marvel Rivals Season One Discord Quest on the Discord app, and you can do it through the quest bar that will appear on top of your name or by opening the Discover page on the left side of the screen and going to the Quests tab.

Can you get the Jeff The Land Shark Avatar Decoration on consoles?

You shouldn’t face any problems on PC but NetEase Games didn’t elaborate on the details for consoles and neither did Discord. The promotion should work on any platform as long as you use the app on the same hardware or if you have your Discord account linked to your console.

We are not sure if you can claim the avatar decoration if you play the game on a console such as PlayStation or Xbox and use Discord on your phone. You can try, but make sure you have your Discord account linked to your console. However, Discord Quests on mobile are currently in beta so you would need to access Discord on a PC or a notebook to claim the Jeff The Land Shark Avatar Decoration.

If it doesn’t work, try opening the Discord app on your console and play the game at the same time. If that doesn’t work either, there is nothing more you can do to claim it on consoles.

