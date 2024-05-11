Marvel Rivals Competitive mode explained: All ranks, rules, and more

Marvel Rivals, given its similarities to fellow hero shooter Overwatch, was always going to have a competitive mode for players to test their limits and earn a rank to show off.

Tired of the randoms who don’t know what they’re doing in quick play already? If you’re craving competition and enjoy the ranked grind, then the Marvel Rivals competitive mode might be for you. Here’s a full dive into the game’s ranked mode, which will be available to play as early as the closed alpha test.

Marvel Rivals competitive ranks, explained

This is your ladder to climb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are eight rank tiers in Marvel Rivals‘ competitive mode, with most of them consisting of multiple divisions.

Bronze I, II, and III

Silver I, II, and III

Gold I, II, III, and IV

Platinum I, II, III, and IV

Diamond I, II, III, IV, and V

Grandmaster I, II, III, IV, and V

Eternity

One Above All

Eternity and the game’s highest rank One Above All are unique in that they do not contain tiers. Instead, each player in those ranks will have a star ranking. A player’s star count is updated based on its match results, and earning stars is key to getting promoted. In Eternity and One Above All, players will have their star counts reduced due to inactivity, resulting in them getting demoted.

At the end of the season, players will earn rewards based on the highest rank they achieve. During the season, players can also earn a Chrono Shield, which can be used to negate the loss of stars in your next defeat.

Marvel Rivals competitive rules

Players can group together in competitive as long as there is no rank difference greater than one tier. For the purposes of grouping, Bronze and Silver are considered a one-tier difference. The full list of eligible competitive game modes and maps is not available currently.

The unofficial first season of competitive will begin during the closed alpha test, starting on May 11 at 7pm CT.

This article will be updated with more information about Marvel Rivals competitive as it becomes available.

