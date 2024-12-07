Marvel Rivals hero tier list (December 2024): All characters, ranked

With 33 Marvel Rivals heroes to choose from, here is our full tier list for season 0. It’s highly likely this list will change before the next season starts; especially as you master your main, learn every ability, and understand who is executing their ultimate and when (yes—I’m talking about you, Scarlet).
Our list has taken hero’s damage, helpfulness, and overall impact on a team into action, and without looking at who has the best Team-Ups. This will strictly look at who is the strongest (S tier) and weakest (D tier) when it comes to solo performance and how they contribute to winning the objective with their team.
Let’s dive into our hero tier list for Marvel Rivals season 0.
Marvel Rivals: Hero tier list (season 0)
S tier
Adam Warlock
Pros
- Can heal an entire team at once, making him the strongest healer on his own.
- While his charged attack requires pinpoint accuracy, both methods of attack are strong enough to take down Duelists.
- Revives multiple teammates in his Karmic Revival, making them temporarily invulnerable to attacks, and removing the time it takes to run back to the objective after standard respawn.
- Capable of repositioning in an immortal state after being killed, allowing him to stay in the fight for longer. This can be followed by his ultimate if you have it charged, bringing multiple heroes back into the fight. It’s highly effective in the final moments of a match.
Cons
- Although he can heal multiple targets at once, his healing is smaller than other Strategists.
- He’s only strong when centered around teammates. Other times, Adam is incredibly weak in an isolated one-versus-one due to his long-range arsenal.
Venom
Pros
- Near impossible to kill due to Venom‘s ridiculously high health pool.
- Has armor when critically low, making him self-sufficient.
- The perfect distraction for your Duelists to get into prime positions; be it to flank, ambush, or secure the objective.
- An absorber of damage.
- Can kill multiple enemies at once with his ultimate, best placed on the objective when the opposing team is trying to capture/move it.
Cons
- Limited movement and abilities that lower his overall threat level.
- Surprisingly hard to master even though his abilities are rather basic. If you’re dying quickly then you’re doing something wrong.
Hela
Pros
- Hela is difficult to track and kill, regardless of how accurate you are.
- She deals great damage with every ability, alongside being the best hero in long-range battles.
- She’s hard to spot during her ultimate.
- Has a versatile kit that deals good amount of damage mid- to long-range.
Cons
- Has a more challenging kit to master, so it may take you a while to learn how to correctly use each ability and be impactful on a team.
- Requires accuracy.
Magneto
Pros
- Acts as the primary protector of the entire team, providing barriers to everyone.
- Difficult to kill.
- Makes sure the battlefield is safe for heroes to reposition, retreat, or push with his barrier placement.
Cons
- The slowest character in existence.
- Barriers require strategy, rather than strictly placing it on a critically low teammate.
Spider-Man
Pros
- Plays defensively and offensively with his balanced kit that’s appropriate for all ranges.
- Can deal huge amounts of damage while repositioning. Has the opportunity to initiate or disengage from fights without taking much damage.
- Difficult to hit due to his high mobility.
Cons
- Hardest hero to master. Similar to Venom, if you’re not sure what you’re doing, then Spider-Man‘s kit is wasted.
Storm
Pros
- Great mobility.
- While she isn’t a Strategist, Storm supports the team much like Magneto. Capable of buffing damage, Storm can deal a ton of damage, while also boosting her fellow heroes.
- The Hurricane can distract enemies or effectively pull them closer to her whereabouts for teammates to finish the job.
Cons
- Difficult to reposition if you’re spotted.
- She isn’t as fast as Iron Man so you may get caught out flying through the air, making her an easier target to shoot down.
A tier
Moon Knight
Pros
- High damage when you combine his Ankhs and Crescent Darts.
- Great mobility.
- Can fight at all ranges.
- Excellent in a one-versus-one situation.
Cons
- Hard to master as there’s strategy to making good use of his abilities.
Scarlet Witch
Pros
- Hard to kill.
- Easy to use.
- Capable of killing multiple enemies at once.
Cons
- Scarlet has the loudest ultimate in existence.
Doctor Strange
Pros
- Decent mobility.
- Excellent absorber of damage.
- Great survivability, making Strange one of the hardest heroes to kill.
Cons
- Slower movement when his Shield of the Seraphim is active, requiring teammates to be near him so he isn’t flanked in this vulnerable state.
- Difficult to use.
Mantis
Pros
- Provides the most amount of healing compared to every other Strategist.
- Really easy to master. Best starting Strategist to use in Marvel Rivals.
- Can stop enemies in their tracks which is highly effective against mobility heroes like Spider-Man or Iron Fist.
Cons
- Isn’t strong enough defensively or offensively to protect the entire team by herself.
Hawkeye
Pros
- Best hero to use if you enjoy getting headshots.
- Capable of one-shotting Duelists and Strategists.
- Effective at pressuring the opposition.
- Excellent at quickly shooting down flying heroes.
Cons
- You need to be highly accurate to use him.
- Terrible fighting close-range.
- Restricted movement and slow firing-rate.
Psylocke
Pros
- Easy-to-use ultimate that can one-shot enemies within its radius.
- Best solo hero as you can quickly navigate around the map, ambush unsuspecting enemies, and retreat for health without being spotted.
- Great at flanking or hiding within the objective to stall time.
Cons
- Difficult to master.
- Can be killed quickly if you don’t have Psychic Stealth available.
Star-Lord
Pros
- Great mobility.
- Hard to kill if you’re using his kit correctly.
- There’s room for errors with his fast firing-rate weapons.
- Easy to use and fun.
Cons
- Doesn’t deal good enough damage to Vanguards to truly make a difference in a team fight.
- You cannot play Star-Lord mid- to long-range unless you’re inside his ultimate.
Luna Snow
Pros
- Great mobility to move around the map and reach objectives quickly.
- Halt enemy movement by freezing them into place. Pair this with damage from yourself and teammates to punish movement heroes, or time it when enemies are trying to push the objective as the match is ending (in your favor).
- Her ultimate deals damage buff or quickly heals anyone in her dancing radius, making her an invulnerable boosting target that can turn the tables of a fight in your team’s favor.
Cons
- Can be caught out in the opening or isolated quickly if the team doesn’t play near her.
- Her weapons require precision, making her the tougher Strategist to use for this alone.
- She isn’t strong enough to act as the only Strategist on the team.
Peni Parker
Pros
- Wide range of abilities that allow Peni to play defensively or offensively, depending on your current objective.
- Great util that can punish any attempt at pushing the objective.
- Provides damage while simultaneously supporting her teammates with her unique util.
Cons
- Easy to kill inside her ultimate.
- Slow mobility, making her easy to target compared to other tanks.
Cloak and Dagger
Pros
- Disorientates enemies by obscuring their vision. Pair this with a mobility flanker like Iron Fist, Psylocke, or Star-Lord, and the blinded enemy won’t know what hit them.
- Effective at all ranges.
- Similar to Venom, Cloak and Dagger is unkillable if used properly. You need to perfectly blend both defensive and offensive gameplay by swapping between the characters depending on what’s happening in front of you.
Cons
- One of the more challenging heroes to play as, as you’re basically two heroes in one.
- Timing is crucial to the hero. If you neglect one side of Cloak and Dagger then it’s highly likely you won’t be effective in either healing or damage departments.
B tier
Squirrel Girl
Pros
- Accuracy isn’t needed to be effective with Squirrel Girl as her attacks ricochet off walls, landing on distracted enemies.
- Easy to use.
- Has good mobility to catch enemies off guard.
Cons
- Easier to target, track, and kill compared to other Duelists.
Loki
Pros
- Excellent at wasting enemies’ time with his clones.
- You can confuse enemies further by switching between clones, making you a hard target to track and kill.
Cons
- Deals minimal damage if clone numbers have depleted.
- Forced to play at the back, otherwise your position will be revealed and you will be punished for over-extending.
- His kit could easily be replaced by Punisher’s turrets or Parker’s mines.
- Compared to other Strategists, there’s a lot to manage and keep track of as Loki.
Iron Man
Pros
- Great mobility.
- He’s hard to shoot out of the sky.
- Powerful ultimate.
Cons
- Weak standard weapons, means enemies can often ignore him until he executes his ultimate.
- If you have bad movement while focussed on shooting, then you’ll likely be shot down by long-range heroes.
Magik
Pros
- Great at targeting Duelists and Strategists that hang on the backline.
- Overwhelms enemies by getting in their face and teleporting around in between swinging her greatsword.
- Decent range during her close-quarter battles.
Cons
- You need to perfect your timing with Magik so you don’t die quickly. Her kit has more strategy than simple hack and slash.
Iron Fist
Pros
- Great damage that only increases the lower your health is.
- Excels in defensive and offensive playstyles.
- Easily kills long-range Duelists and Strategists.
Cons
- Difficult to master.
- Can die quickly if you don’t know how to use him.
- It’s challenging to use his Harmony Recovery, meaning you may need to rely on Strategists more than you normally would as a flanking hero.
Captain America
Pros
- Can effectively block damage that nullifies strong weapons like Hawkeye’s bow.
- A mini tank, Captain America is the protector as he moves around to absorb damage while leading his team to victory.
Cons
- His dash and leap make his movement somewhat predictable, allowing the opposition to quickly punish you if you’re pushing or retreating from a fight.
- Unless you’re playing with a team that can synchronize their attacks and ultimate, then Captain America’s Freedom Charge will likely be wasted.
Black Widow
Pros
- Decent mobility to quickly move to the objective or into an advantageous position.
- Widow has good weapons for all ranges.
- Great damage from her rifle.
Cons
- Easy to kill if caught standing still.
- Average health pool.
- Accuracy is key.
C tier
Punisher
Pros
- Balanced, making him easy to use.
- Turret can distract enemies and waste their time.
- His ultimate deals good damage.
Cons
- Overall damage isn’t as effective as other Duelists, making him weaker than other heroes.
- Limited movement, making him an easy target to punish for peeking.
Hulk
Pros
- Good mobility.
- A great distraction tank that can absorb damage while leading enemies away from your teammates who are focused on the objective.
- Great at handling isolated fights.
Cons
- Bruce is the easiest hero to kill in Marvel Rivals.
- His attacks will often leave you out in the open.
Groot
Pros
- Excellent at closing off enemy line of sight or holding a position.
- Can trap enemies with his walls.
Cons
- While he has a very balanced kit, Groot is far weaker than other tanks (both defensively and offensively).
- One of the easiest Vanguards to kill as long-range heroes (Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hela, or Black Widow).
Jeff
Pros
- Jeff can be an absolute menace on the battlefield if he times his ultimate correctly. Grab multiple enemies and throw them far from the objective, delaying the fight, and increasing the endgame odds in your favor.
- Fantastic mobility.
- Can heal and hide, making him an impossible target to track during his Hide and Seek ability.
Cons
- Super weak health pool that means you can’t be out in the open for long.
- Slower healing than others. Healing Bubble placement is crucial because of this.
Winter Soldier
Pros
- Can defend his team and himself from mobility heroes.
- Easily wins one-versus-ones.
Cons
- Terrible long-range.
- Slow mobility.
- Limited to three rounds per magazine, meaning accuracy is important to use Winter Soldier effectively.
D tier
Rocket
Pros
- Tiny hitbox.
- Great movement.
- Revives a teammate in a safe and secure position, away from danger.
- Can provide armor, alongside health to support fellow heroes.
Cons
- Inconsistent healing and damage output.
- More focussed on damage than healing which is odd as a Strategist.
- Isn’t strong enough as a Strategist.
Wolverine
Pros
- Excels at absorbing damage to increase his close-range strength.
- Easily overwhelms enemies that are isolated.
Cons
- Punished easily if he has poor positioning.
- Easy to kill if he gets tunnel vision.
- Iron Fist does close-range fighting better than Wolverine.
Thor
Pros
- Thor is a small tank, he’s almost disguised on the battlefield as it’s easy to mistake him for a Duelist.
- Great mobility.
- Decent damage.
Cons
- Difficult to master.
- Combos are tough to execute due to his cooldown.
- With a focus on damage, Thor doesn’t have a means of supporting his teammates, meaning that you have to rely on the Strategists for any healing, boosting, or shielding.
Black Panther
Pros
- Decent mobility.
- Easy to use.
- Rewards aggressive playstyles with higher damage output the lower his health is.
Cons
- Weak when facing two or more enemies.
- It’s better to choose Iron Fist or Wolverine.
Namor
Pros
- Capable of distracting enemies, allowing himself and the team to deal damage to opposing heroes that aren’t paying attention.
Cons
- Deals minimal damage compared to other Duelists.
- While he can temporarily protect himself, he is trapped within this animation, meaning enemies can quickly kill him as soon as he exits his safety net.
- Limited kit.
Published: Dec 7, 2024 04:07 pm