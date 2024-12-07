Marvel Rivals hero tier list (December 2024): All characters, ranked

With 33 Marvel Rivals heroes to choose from, here is our full tier list for season 0. It’s highly likely this list will change before the next season starts; especially as you master your main, learn every ability, and understand who is executing their ultimate and when (yes—I’m talking about you, Scarlet).

Recommended Videos

Our list has taken hero’s damage, helpfulness, and overall impact on a team into action, and without looking at who has the best Team-Ups. This will strictly look at who is the strongest (S tier) and weakest (D tier) when it comes to solo performance and how they contribute to winning the objective with their team.

Let’s dive into our hero tier list for Marvel Rivals season 0.

Marvel Rivals: Hero tier list (season 0)

Image via Tiermaker.com

S tier

Adam Warlock

Keeping the team afloat at all times. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Can heal an entire team at once, making him the strongest healer on his own.

While his charged attack requires pinpoint accuracy, both methods of attack are strong enough to take down Duelists.

Revives multiple teammates in his Karmic Revival, making them temporarily invulnerable to attacks, and removing the time it takes to run back to the objective after standard respawn.

Capable of repositioning in an immortal state after being killed, allowing him to stay in the fight for longer. This can be followed by his ultimate if you have it charged, bringing multiple heroes back into the fight. It’s highly effective in the final moments of a match.

Cons

Although he can heal multiple targets at once, his healing is smaller than other Strategists.

He’s only strong when centered around teammates. Other times, Adam is incredibly weak in an isolated one-versus-one due to his long-range arsenal.

Venom

The Trojan Horse. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Near impossible to kill due to Venom‘s ridiculously high health pool.

Has armor when critically low, making him self-sufficient.

The perfect distraction for your Duelists to get into prime positions; be it to flank, ambush, or secure the objective.

An absorber of damage.

Can kill multiple enemies at once with his ultimate, best placed on the objective when the opposing team is trying to capture/move it.

Cons

Limited movement and abilities that lower his overall threat level.

Surprisingly hard to master even though his abilities are rather basic. If you’re dying quickly then you’re doing something wrong.

Hela

Can you find her before she finds you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Hela is difficult to track and kill, regardless of how accurate you are.

She deals great damage with every ability, alongside being the best hero in long-range battles.

She’s hard to spot during her ultimate.

Has a versatile kit that deals good amount of damage mid- to long-range.

Cons

Has a more challenging kit to master, so it may take you a while to learn how to correctly use each ability and be impactful on a team.

Requires accuracy.

Magneto

The protector of the people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Acts as the primary protector of the entire team, providing barriers to everyone.

Difficult to kill.

Makes sure the battlefield is safe for heroes to reposition, retreat, or push with his barrier placement.

Cons

The slowest character in existence.

Barriers require strategy, rather than strictly placing it on a critically low teammate.

Spider-Man

He’s everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Plays defensively and offensively with his balanced kit that’s appropriate for all ranges.

Can deal huge amounts of damage while repositioning. Has the opportunity to initiate or disengage from fights without taking much damage.

Difficult to hit due to his high mobility.

Cons

Hardest hero to master. Similar to Venom, if you’re not sure what you’re doing, then Spider-Man‘s kit is wasted.

Storm

Bring on the elements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility.

While she isn’t a Strategist, Storm supports the team much like Magneto. Capable of buffing damage, Storm can deal a ton of damage, while also boosting her fellow heroes.

The Hurricane can distract enemies or effectively pull them closer to her whereabouts for teammates to finish the job.

Cons

Difficult to reposition if you’re spotted.

She isn’t as fast as Iron Man so you may get caught out flying through the air, making her an easier target to shoot down.

A tier

Moon Knight

It’s your move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

High damage when you combine his Ankhs and Crescent Darts.

Great mobility.

Can fight at all ranges.

Excellent in a one-versus-one situation.

Cons

Hard to master as there’s strategy to making good use of his abilities.

Scarlet Witch

Everyone knows when she’s on the way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Hard to kill.

Easy to use.

Capable of killing multiple enemies at once.

Cons

Scarlet has the loudest ultimate in existence.

Doctor Strange

He a one-man show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Decent mobility.

Excellent absorber of damage.

Great survivability, making Strange one of the hardest heroes to kill.

Cons

Slower movement when his Shield of the Seraphim is active, requiring teammates to be near him so he isn’t flanked in this vulnerable state.

Difficult to use.

Mantis

Nature kills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Provides the most amount of healing compared to every other Strategist.

Really easy to master. Best starting Strategist to use in Marvel Rivals.

Can stop enemies in their tracks which is highly effective against mobility heroes like Spider-Man or Iron Fist.

Cons

Isn’t strong enough defensively or offensively to protect the entire team by herself.

Hawkeye

Headshots only. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Best hero to use if you enjoy getting headshots.

Capable of one-shotting Duelists and Strategists.

Effective at pressuring the opposition.

Excellent at quickly shooting down flying heroes.

Cons

You need to be highly accurate to use him.

Terrible fighting close-range.

Restricted movement and slow firing-rate.

Psylocke

Watch your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Easy-to-use ultimate that can one-shot enemies within its radius.

Best solo hero as you can quickly navigate around the map, ambush unsuspecting enemies, and retreat for health without being spotted.

Great at flanking or hiding within the objective to stall time.

Cons

Difficult to master.

Can be killed quickly if you don’t have Psychic Stealth available.

Star-Lord

A nuisance to deal with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility.

Hard to kill if you’re using his kit correctly.

There’s room for errors with his fast firing-rate weapons.

Easy to use and fun.

Cons

Doesn’t deal good enough damage to Vanguards to truly make a difference in a team fight.

You cannot play Star-Lord mid- to long-range unless you’re inside his ultimate.

Luna Snow

Play her just to experience her iconic ult. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility to move around the map and reach objectives quickly.

Halt enemy movement by freezing them into place. Pair this with damage from yourself and teammates to punish movement heroes, or time it when enemies are trying to push the objective as the match is ending (in your favor).

Her ultimate deals damage buff or quickly heals anyone in her dancing radius, making her an invulnerable boosting target that can turn the tables of a fight in your team’s favor.

Cons

Can be caught out in the opening or isolated quickly if the team doesn’t play near her.

Her weapons require precision, making her the tougher Strategist to use for this alone.

She isn’t strong enough to act as the only Strategist on the team.

Peni Parker

Timing matters with this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Wide range of abilities that allow Peni to play defensively or offensively, depending on your current objective.

Great util that can punish any attempt at pushing the objective.

Provides damage while simultaneously supporting her teammates with her unique util.

Cons

Easy to kill inside her ultimate.

Slow mobility, making her easy to target compared to other tanks.

Cloak and Dagger

Blend your playstyles together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Disorientates enemies by obscuring their vision. Pair this with a mobility flanker like Iron Fist, Psylocke, or Star-Lord, and the blinded enemy won’t know what hit them.

Effective at all ranges.

Similar to Venom, Cloak and Dagger is unkillable if used properly. You need to perfectly blend both defensive and offensive gameplay by swapping between the characters depending on what’s happening in front of you.

Cons

One of the more challenging heroes to play as, as you’re basically two heroes in one.

Timing is crucial to the hero. If you neglect one side of Cloak and Dagger then it’s highly likely you won’t be effective in either healing or damage departments.

B tier

Squirrel Girl

Slingshot to victory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Accuracy isn’t needed to be effective with Squirrel Girl as her attacks ricochet off walls, landing on distracted enemies.

Easy to use.

Has good mobility to catch enemies off guard.

Cons

Easier to target, track, and kill compared to other Duelists.

Loki

Send in the clones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Excellent at wasting enemies’ time with his clones.

You can confuse enemies further by switching between clones, making you a hard target to track and kill.

Cons

Deals minimal damage if clone numbers have depleted.

Forced to play at the back, otherwise your position will be revealed and you will be punished for over-extending.

His kit could easily be replaced by Punisher’s turrets or Parker’s mines.

Compared to other Strategists, there’s a lot to manage and keep track of as Loki.

Iron Man

Roaring through the sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great mobility.

He’s hard to shoot out of the sky.

Powerful ultimate.

Cons

Weak standard weapons, means enemies can often ignore him until he executes his ultimate.

If you have bad movement while focussed on shooting, then you’ll likely be shot down by long-range heroes.

Magik

Keeping your Strategists in check. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great at targeting Duelists and Strategists that hang on the backline.

Overwhelms enemies by getting in their face and teleporting around in between swinging her greatsword.

Decent range during her close-quarter battles.

Cons

You need to perfect your timing with Magik so you don’t die quickly. Her kit has more strategy than simple hack and slash.

Iron Fist

Fly kick to glory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Great damage that only increases the lower your health is.

Excels in defensive and offensive playstyles.

Easily kills long-range Duelists and Strategists.

Cons

Difficult to master.

Can die quickly if you don’t know how to use him.

It’s challenging to use his Harmony Recovery, meaning you may need to rely on Strategists more than you normally would as a flanking hero.

Captain America

Catch this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Can effectively block damage that nullifies strong weapons like Hawkeye’s bow.

A mini tank, Captain America is the protector as he moves around to absorb damage while leading his team to victory.

Cons

His dash and leap make his movement somewhat predictable, allowing the opposition to quickly punish you if you’re pushing or retreating from a fight.

Unless you’re playing with a team that can synchronize their attacks and ultimate, then Captain America’s Freedom Charge will likely be wasted.

Black Widow

Scout for damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Decent mobility to quickly move to the objective or into an advantageous position.

Widow has good weapons for all ranges.

Great damage from her rifle.

Cons

Easy to kill if caught standing still.

Average health pool.

Accuracy is key.

C tier

Punisher

A place of comfort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Balanced, making him easy to use.

Turret can distract enemies and waste their time.

His ultimate deals good damage.

Cons

Overall damage isn’t as effective as other Duelists, making him weaker than other heroes.

Limited movement, making him an easy target to punish for peeking.

Hulk

The man of many phases. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Good mobility.

A great distraction tank that can absorb damage while leading enemies away from your teammates who are focused on the objective.

Great at handling isolated fights.

Cons

Bruce is the easiest hero to kill in Marvel Rivals.

His attacks will often leave you out in the open.

Groot

Hold the wall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Excellent at closing off enemy line of sight or holding a position.

Can trap enemies with his walls.

Cons

While he has a very balanced kit, Groot is far weaker than other tanks (both defensively and offensively).

One of the easiest Vanguards to kill as long-range heroes (Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hela, or Black Widow).

Jeff

He has no right being this cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Jeff can be an absolute menace on the battlefield if he times his ultimate correctly. Grab multiple enemies and throw them far from the objective, delaying the fight, and increasing the endgame odds in your favor.

Fantastic mobility.

Can heal and hide, making him an impossible target to track during his Hide and Seek ability.

Cons

Super weak health pool that means you can’t be out in the open for long.

Slower healing than others. Healing Bubble placement is crucial because of this.

Winter Soldier

Three bullets are enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Can defend his team and himself from mobility heroes.

Easily wins one-versus-ones.

Cons

Terrible long-range.

Slow mobility.

Limited to three rounds per magazine, meaning accuracy is important to use Winter Soldier effectively.

D tier

Rocket

Who needs height when you have rockets? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Tiny hitbox.

Great movement.

Revives a teammate in a safe and secure position, away from danger.

Can provide armor, alongside health to support fellow heroes.

Cons

Inconsistent healing and damage output.

More focussed on damage than healing which is odd as a Strategist.

Isn’t strong enough as a Strategist.

Wolverine

Do you have an itch that needs scratching? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Excels at absorbing damage to increase his close-range strength.

Easily overwhelms enemies that are isolated.

Cons

Punished easily if he has poor positioning.

Easy to kill if he gets tunnel vision.

Iron Fist does close-range fighting better than Wolverine.

Thor

Bringing the thunder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Thor is a small tank, he’s almost disguised on the battlefield as it’s easy to mistake him for a Duelist.

Great mobility.

Decent damage.

Cons

Difficult to master.

Combos are tough to execute due to his cooldown.

With a focus on damage, Thor doesn’t have a means of supporting his teammates, meaning that you have to rely on the Strategists for any healing, boosting, or shielding.

Black Panther

Pouncing on his prey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Decent mobility.

Easy to use.

Rewards aggressive playstyles with higher damage output the lower his health is.

Cons

Weak when facing two or more enemies.

It’s better to choose Iron Fist or Wolverine.

Namor

Calling all aquatic reinforcements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pros

Capable of distracting enemies, allowing himself and the team to deal damage to opposing heroes that aren’t paying attention.

Cons

Deals minimal damage compared to other Duelists.

While he can temporarily protect himself, he is trapped within this animation, meaning enemies can quickly kill him as soon as he exits his safety net.

Limited kit.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy