How to play Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals

One of the best ways to protect your team in Marvel Rivals is to become a Master of the Mystic Arts. Step into the cloak and gloves of Stephen Strange, Doctor Strange, and be the Vanguard your team needs.

At just 600 HP, Doctor Strange is one of the squishier tanks in the game, but he’s also one of the most dangerous. With multiple methods of dealing damage, protecting the team, and maneuvering the battlefield, he’s one of the early favorites to play in Marvel Rivals.

Here’s how to wield the powers of the mystic arts and play as Doctor Strange in Marvel Rivals.

All Doctor Strange abilities in Marvel Rivals, explained

A balanced, varied kit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ability Description PC Control Controller Daggers of Denak (Normal Attack) Cast Daggers of Denak forward. LMB RT Cloak of Levitation Ascend and then enter a brief state of sustained flight. LShift LB Maelstrom of Madness Release Dark Magic to deal damage to nearby enemies. E RB Pentagram of Farallah Open portals between two locations, enabling all units to travel through them. F Y Shield of the Seraphim Create a protective barrier against damage. RMB LT Price of Magic (Passive) Dark Magic accumulates with every hit on an enemy. If Dark Magic is not released, Doctor Strange will enter a state of Anti-Heal. – – Gamma Maelstrom (Team-Up Ability) Hulk charges Doctor Strange with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. E (after Hulk charges) RB (after Hulk charges) Eye of Agamotto (Ultimate) Separate nearby enemies’ Souls from their bodies. Damage dealt to these Souls is transferred to their physical bodies. Q Left Stick + Right Stick

Doctor Strange strategy and tips in Marvel Rivals

Strange protects those in need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Doctor Strange is one of the best and most fun tanks to use in Marvel Rivals, with a kit full of varied abilities and a unique mechanic known as Dark Magic.

The idea is to use Daggers of Denak projectiles to deal damage to enemies and build up Dark Magic, which is shown as an indicator on-screen under the aiming reticle. If Dark Magic reaches maximum, Doctor Strange will become unable to heal, so you want to expel it by using Maelstrom of Madness, which deals big damage in an area-of-effect (AOE) around the sorcerer.

Along with those two attacks, though, Doctor Strange can reach high areas and float above the battlefield with Cloak of Levitation to reach good vantage points or escape harm. When your team needs it, though, be sure to use Shield of the Seraphim to protect their retreat or advance as the team’s front line.

Pentagram of Farallah uses Doctor Strange’s trademark portals to allow you to travel from one end to another. This can be used to swiftly exit spawn and save some time, or by yourself to flank enemies to use Maelstrom of Madness or his ultimate, Eye of Agamotto.

Tip: Suggested Combo: Use Shield of the Seraphim to fend of damage or Daggers of Denak to strike while building up Dark Magic. As Dark Magic peaks, swoop in on enemies with Cloak of Levitation and unleash Maelstrom of Madness. With the Eye of Agamotto in hand, cast Pentagram of Farallah for a surprise attack while using the Eye of Agamotto to control enemies.

Eye of Agamotto has a short range, so you must be up close for it to take effect. Strange will knock the enemy’s soul clear out of their body, making them freeze in place. You and your team can deal damage to the enemy’s soul or body to finish them off.

