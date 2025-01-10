How to get all Chronoverse Saga achievements in Marvel Rivals season one

A Hounding Conversation Talk with Bats the ghost dog during Eternal Night in New York. Speak to Bats the ghost dog in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

All or Nothing! Help Spider-Zero repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099. Win on the attacking side of the Spider Islands convoy map.

As You Wish Help the Master Weaver repair the Web of Life and Destiny in Tokyo 2099. Win on the defending side of the Spider Islands convoy map.

Call of the Hive Open the Maveth Portal in Hydra Charteris Base. Win in the Eldritch Monument section of the Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven in Domination.

Cut off One Head Destroy the Hydra Charteris Base. Win on the Hydra Charteris Base: Hell’s Heaven.

Divine House Divided Listen to the chat between K’Liluna and Bast in Wakanda. Play the Hall of Djalia map and it will happen in one of the mission path sections.

Door to Door & No More House Call Use 2 portals in a single game and save Doctor Strange in Eternal Night New York. Save Dr. Strange from the Astral Plane. Queue up for a DOOM match in the Sanctum Sanctorum. Interact with two of the purple portals and complete the match.

Enter the Hydra Activate the entrance to Frozen Airfield in Hydra Charteris Base. Destroy the side gate when attacking on the Frozen Airfield Hydra map and win the first objective.

Explosive Sendoff Deliver Knull’s Essence underground in Klyntar. Win on the attack side on Klyntar’s Symbiotic Surface map.

Factory Setting Trigger Stark Sentinel’s Reverse-Destruction during Eternal Night in New York. Be on the attacking side in midtown in the Empire of the Eternal Night convoy map. During the second checkpoint attack the glowing red Stark Sentinel to reverse the destruction.

For Asgard! Destroy the sapping device and save Yggdrasill in Yggsgard. Win on the attacking side in the Yggdrasil convergence map on Asgard.

Halfway Dropout Halt Spider-Zero’s advance to Budokan in Tokyo 2099. Win on the defending side on the Shin Shibuya convergence map.

Histrionic Perfection Use one emote on the throne in Yggsgard. Use Thor, Loki, or Hela on the Royal Palace map and use an emote on the Throne. Let the animation finish and make sure you’re standing in the middle.

Illusive Truth Shatter the deception and unveil the mural’s truth in Yggsgard’s Throne Room. Either team can represent Thor or Loki on the Throne Room map. Win the map while being part of Thor’s team.

I Say Thee Nay! Safeguard the sapping device to wither Yggdrasill in Yggsgard. Win on the defending side in Yggdrasill convergence map.

Knowledge of Sin Activate the Vibrani-Chronovium force field stabilizer in Wakanda’s Imperial Institute of Science. On the Imperial Institute of Science map, find and interact with the console on the platform next to the objective point. Destroy all the structures protecting the crystal first.

Let Her Speak! Chat with Spider-Zero in the Mech Lab of Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands. On the Spider Islands map’s attacking side, interact with Spider-Zero in your spawn.

Loki’s Accomplice Help Loki maintain his rule in Yggsgard. Either team can represent Thor or Loki on the Throne Room map. Win the map while being part of Loki’s team.

Mind Palace Listen to Shuri’s findings in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. In the Imperial Institute of Science map on Wakanda, interact with the console in the spawn point once on either side. Has to be played twice at least.

Mystical Power Unleash the spiritual energy of the Heart-Shaped Herb in Wakanda. Win on the Warrior Falls map in Wakanda.

Not on My Watch Shut down the production line of the Super Soldier Factory in Hydra Charteris Base. Win in the Super Soldier Factory section of the Hydra Charteris Base

Papers over Digital Stop H.E.R.B.I.E. from scanning all pages of the Darkhold in Eternal Night New York. Win on the defending side on the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown convoy map.

Save the Trees! Scan all pages of the Darkhold with H.E.R.B.I.E. during Eternal Night in New York. Win on the attacking side on the Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown convoy map.

Scientific Strength Advance the Vibrani-Chronovium research in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Win on the capture Birinn T’Challa map. Might only depend on winning the Imperial Institute of Science section.

Shero of Wakanda Listen to General Okoye’s message in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Find General Okoye’s message.

Spore Sport Shatter 50 Symbiote Spores in Klyntar. Use the destructible view and destroy Symbiot Spores in Klyntar. Can be done over multiple games.

Spreading Darkness Stop Bast, the Panther God, from returning to her rightful place in Wakanda. Win on the defending side in the Hall of Djallia map.

The Path to the Spider’s Nest Escort Spider-Zero to Budokan in Tokyo 2099. Win on the attacking side of the Shin Shibuya map.

Thor’s Alliance Help Thor fight against Loki in Yggsgard. Win the Royal Palace domination map as part of Thor’s team.

Tough Business Listen to the Fujikawa Mall’s uniform ad broadcast in Tokyo 2099. Listen to the adverts in the Fujikawa Mall in Shin Shibuya (happens while playing).

Public Relations Listen to Stark Fujikawa’s broadcast in Tokyo 2099. Listen to the broadcast during the game in the Fujikawa Mall in Shin Shibuya (happens while playing).

Eye Witness Listen to Public Eye’s internal comms in Tokyo 2099. Listen to the Public Eye internal comms during a game in Shin Shibuya.

Tyrant Tumbles Shatter the Loki statue area in Yggsgard’s Bifrost Garden. On the Bifrost Garden attack point, destroy the big Loki statue next to the objective area.

VENI VIDI V…? Spray one time toward the Celestial Codex in Klyntar. While on the attacking side, spray the Celestial Codex mass/terminal on the Klyntar map. We suggest spraying after the round starts.

Wakanda Forever Purify Bast, the Panther God, in the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Win on the attacking side of the Hall of Djalia map.

Wakey Wakey Shatter one hibernation pod in the Super-Soldier Factory of Hydra Charteris Base. Destroy one of the respawning walls (Hibernation Pods) on the objective in the Super Soldier Factory map.

We Are Safe… For Now Stop Knull’s Essence from going underground in Klyntar. Win on the defending side of the Symbiotic Surface map.

Whispers from the Web Listen to Spider-Zero’s holographic message in Tokyo 2099. Interact with the message in the spawn on the Shin Shibuya map’s attacking side.