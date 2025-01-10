How to find and talk to Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals

An adorable NPC is wandering the halls of the new map in Marvel Rivals, and he has a special message for anyone who can find him. Find out here where to find and how to speak to Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals to unlock a hidden achievement.

Recommended Videos

Where is Bats the Ghost Dog in Marvel Rivals?

You can find Bats the Ghost Dog by exploring the lobby in the new Marvel Rivals Sanctum Sanctorum map. This new map is available to explore by loading up a Doom Match. The Doctor Strange base includes a large oil painting of Doctor Strange and his faithful hound, with the ghostly dog walking (well, floating) through the halls nearby. Approach Bats to initiate the conversation and unlock the Hounding Conversation achievement.

You can see Doctor Strange and his spirit hound, Bats, in the painting at Sanctum Santorum. Image via NetEase

The trailer for the new season, Empire of Eternal Night, showed Doctor Strange holding Bats in the painting, hinting at the dog’s appearance in the new Marvel Rivals map. But it wasn’t until players started dropping into the Sanctum Santorum lobby that they realized the rumor was true.

There is no interact button when you approach Bats the Ghost Dog. In fact, you may not be able to speak to him at all. There seems to be a trick to conversing with the talking dog. He is a very discerning dog, who won’t speak to just anybody. You will have to spawn in as a character he is more willing to chat with. This includes any character from his universe:

Squirrel Girl

Spider-Man

Doctor Strange

Any character from the Avengers

Any character from Midnight Suns

There may be more he is willing to speak to, but those are all we know so far. Given their history, it will be interesting to see if he wants to talk with Loki.

Who is Bats the Ghost Dog?

If you aren’t familiar with Bats, this is a great opportunity to get to know him. Bats was once the basset hound adopted by Doctor Strange and stayed with him at the Sanctum Sanctorum. Of course, Doctor Strange couldn’t just have an ordinary dog, so he cast a spell on Bats to allow him to speak. This magical effect lasted even after the hound’s death, and now we have a talking ghost dog floating about.

One of the great things about little Easter eggs like this is that they may encourage players new to the Marvel world to pick up a comic and learn more about their favorite fighters. As one fan points out on X (formerly Twitter), Marvel Rivals is “a celebration of the comics in a landscape that seems beholden to the movies.” If you, like many others, want to jump into the world of Bats the Ghost Dog, you will want to start reading the Doctor Strange comics released in 2017. In them, you will find out what happened to Bats and why he is so excited to see Spider-Man in the Marvel Rivals Sanctum Sanctorum lobby.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy