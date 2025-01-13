Completing achievements is a great way to earn free rewards in Marvel Rivals. Some of these achievements task you with finding and interacting with specific items around various maps, as is the case with Mind Palace.

Recommended Videos

This is one of the trickiest achievements to complete since it doesn’t tell you where Shuri’s findings can be found or that you have to listen to three of them to get it done. It’s a lot more doable once you know the exact steps you need to take, so here’s how to get the Mind Palace achievement in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock the Mind Palace achievement in Marvel Rivals

Find all three of Shuri’s recordings to finish this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the Mind Palace achievement in Marvel Rivals by interacting with three consoles around the Imperial Institute of Science to hear all of Shuri’s findings.

This location is part of the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda and can be accessed on the Birnin T’Challa map. There’s no way to control which map you get, and the Birnin T’Challa map also has a few unique locations within it. This means it can take a while to access the Imperial Institute of Science region you need to visit.

Once you do manage to access this area, Shuri has three messages to share with you. Two of them can only be accessed in the spawn rooms, so luck plays a massive role in completing this achievement since you need to randomly spawn in these rooms to access them. All three consoles can be tricky to find, so here’s a breakdown of where each one is located.

Shuri’s first finding

The first and easiest console to access is in a room just off the main capture point area. You can access this one at any point during the round. Start by heading to the capture point to make finding this spot easier. Once you’re there, look around the circular room until you spot another room that’s separated by a glass wall. Break the glass or head through one of the nearby hallways to access this area.

You’ll know you’re in the right room if the console displays a circular time travel device on it and there’s a small Black Panther statue right in front of it. Approach the console and select the interact button to hear what Shuri has to say.

This console is also right by a health pack if you need to grab one. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for the room behind a glass wall to access the right spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shuri’s second finding

The second console with Shuri’s findings spawns in the purple-ish spawn room that has a bed on the first floor. You can only see this room if your team is randomly assigned to it.

If you’re in this spawn area, turn around and look for the console that has a picture of Groot on it right in the center of the room. The desk this console is attached to also has a small Black Panther statue on it. Interact with this console to hear the next message from Shuri.

You’re looking for the console that has a picture of Groot on it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shuri’s third finding

The last console can be found in the golden-colored spawn room that has a large globe floating in the center. This area is only accessible if you spawn inside at the start of the match, so it might take you some time to access it if you’re not lucky.

From where you spawn by the holographic golden globe, head right towards the desk with a Black Panther statue on it. Behind this desk, you’ll find a massive console you can interact with to hear Shuri’s last message.

Look for the large screen right behind the desk in this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you’re already exploring the Birnin T’Challa map, you might also consider tackling the Shero of Wakanda achievement since this one also takes place there. And if you’re looking for additional tasks to complete, consider finding and talking to Bats the Ghost Dog or finishing all Chronoverse Saga achievements next.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy