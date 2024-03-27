All Marvel Rivals maps confirmed so far

Marvel Rivals will expand Marvel’s influence on the gaming world significantly when it eventually drops, and excitement is rising for the six-vs-six third-person shooter.

Revealed in March, Marvel Rivals will see heroes and villains from the Marvel universe clash in destructible environments from across the multiverse—which will lead to some familiar surroundings and a whole bunch of new experiences.

New maps and heroes will be released periodically in Marvel Rivals, which has “infinite possibilities,” and plenty more is likely to be revealed before the game officially launches. We’ve got the details on what we know so far about Marvel Rivals’ maps below.

All Marvel Rivals maps

Tokyo Drift. Image via NetEase

Only two maps in Marvel Rivals have been revealed so far, but more will be added over the game’s lifespan. Currently, the confirmed maps are as follows:

Asgard

Tokyo 2099

Maps in Marvel Rivals will feature destructible environments, with the reveal trailer showing Iron Man destroying a statue in Asgard, Black Panther harnessing the power of Bast to send a bridge crashing down, and Groot teaming up with Rocket Raccoon to demolish a wall.

NetEase certainly has no shortage of potential environments that could be replicated as maps in Marvel Rivals, with the vast history of Marvel Comics giving us the potential to visit both real-world and made-up locations.

Personally, I hope we get to take a fight to the Savage Land or the Mutant Island of Genosha, both of which would make for some very unique battlegrounds. We could also see environments that are well-known in the Marvel Universe, like the X-Men Mansion, Avenger’s Tower, the Kree world of Hala, Namor’s homeworld of Atlantis, Wakanda, and many more.

