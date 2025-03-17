Marvel Rivals players are never shy about sharing their opinions, and a recent discussion on Strategist heroes has sparked a lively debate, with a Reddit thread on the subject gathering more than 760 comments in six hours. While some responses are packed with memes, others offer insightful takes on which characters truly shine—and which fall short.

The Loki mains are doing what they do best in this thread. As expected, they’re hyping up their favorite trickster with self-applause and plenty of memes. “Loki. I am not biased in any way,” one player commented, with a wave of other Loki mains agreeing.

Jokes aside, there’s truth to their praise. Loki’s Doppelganger ability lets him project illusions that mirror his actions, drastically increasing his damage and healing output. His illusions even last a full minute and share his stats, making him an absolute powerhouse in skilled hands. His ability to heal and deal damage simultaneously adds to his value, making him one of the strongest supports in the game.

Then there’s the running joke about the recent support additions lacking diversity: “Worst support is easily the blonde white woman, and I think the best support is the blonde white woman.” This, of course, refers to Dagger and Invisible Woman looking nearly identical in their base costumes.

NetEase could have avoided this, especially since Invisible Woman has plenty of iconic looks from the comics. But despite the visual similarity, she stands out for her stealth-based playstyle. Her passive, Covert Advance, makes her invisible when she hasn’t attacked for 5.5 seconds, and her Ultimate, Invisible Boundary, creates a healing force field that hides allies. This ability counters Ultimates like Star-Lord’s Galactic Barrage and Hawkeye’s Hunter’s Sight, making her an incredibly useful pick.

He’s adorable but a bit useless. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not everyone agrees on who the worst support is, but Jeff seems to be catching a lot of flak. Some players argue that he’s just misunderstood: “People aren’t using Jeff’s ult defensively enough; I completely nullify Strange’s ult and get a free Strange swallow minimum if he even tries it… and his heal beam HPS might not out-heal some DPS, but he has the bubbles too, which people also need to use defensively.” Others blame YouTube guides for encouraging DPS-style Jeff gameplay, which doesn’t work unless you’re running three healers. Either way, Jeff seems to be struggling in the 2-2-2 meta.

Another hot take from the thread calls out Adam Warlock: “Adam players are often very, very bad at the game. Adam can be a demon, but even in Celestial, I rarely see good Adam players. The best is Luna. Easiest to use is Rocket, and hardest to maximize is probably Adam since most people just fundamentally don’t understand his gameplay and pseudo-DPS playstyle.”

Adam Warlock is undeniably one of the strongest healers, but his steep learning curve keeps him from being the best overall pick. Meanwhile, Luna Snow consistently ranks as a top-tier choice, offering solid healing with a much more beginner-friendly kit. I don’t agree that Rocket is the easiest to use at all.

So, where does that leave the rankings? Based on the discussion (and my own opinions), the ranking of best to worst looks like this:

Loki is the best overall support for experienced players. Luna Snow is the best for new players. Cloak & Dagger is a step up from Luna Snow in terms of challenge, but Luna’s ult is more effective. Invisible Woman is great for those looking for more complexity but isn’t as beginner-friendly as Luna Snow and Cloak & Dagger. Jeff isn’t the worst support, but he’s very situational and people play him incorrectly. Rocket Raccoon is similar to Jeff but harder to play because you have to strategize more with his kit. Mantis is difficult to master, but not as much as Adam Warlock is. She has a lot of abilities tied to different keys, and that can be overwhelming. Adam Warlock is rarely played effectively and has a steep learning curve, thus making him the worst support. I said what I said.

With Marvel Rivals still evolving, the support tier list is bound to shift as players refine their strategies. For now, though, this is where it stands.

