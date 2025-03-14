Marvel Rivals players are begging you to stop listening to ‘space mommy’ before it’s too late

Marvel Rivals is a pretty complex game, and fans are starting to notice that a certain announcer isn’t making the gameplay any easier.

Whenever you’re playing a game of Rivals, you’ll hear a female announcer named Galacta indicating the start of the game, reading out scores, and occasionally giving out advice. While most players are salty over Galacta telling them they “can’t expect to win them all,” one user on Reddit is pointing out that players should never follow her vocal queues.

Don’t listen to everything Galacta has to say. Image via NetEase Games.

“They hit a checkpoint! Now might be a good time to stop them,” is just one of the lines that Galacta says when the enemy team has reached a checkpoint on a payload map. The original poster in the Reddit thread wants to teach players of all skill levels that spawn advantage is extremely serious, and you should never push or activate your ultimate just after your enemy has reached a checkpoint.

In hero shooters, both teams have spawns, or locations where you’ll respawn after you’re killed. Whenever the attacking team captures a checkpoint, their spawn location is moved up to that checkpoint. Playing next to a team’s checkpoint is incredibly risky, as the enemies will have a safe haven to attack from and little to no travel time if they’ve just respawned.

In response to the thread, one player is extremely thankful that someone is finally pointing out Galacta’s voice lines: “You’re 100% right and it has always bothered me.” Ideally, both defending and attacking players should activate their ultimates right before a checkpoint is secured in order to secure a fight, or turn the tides of a battle while it’s still winnable. Instead, it feels like Galacta is telling the defending team to use up whatever resources they have at the most inopportune times.

Only activate your ultimate ability at the best times. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Fans of Galacta aren’t taking the news well, with some immediately jumping to her defense. “Don’t talk about space mommy like that,” one user commented on the thread. It looks like some players are willing to overlook anything that Galacta has to say… for obvious reasons. Other players claim they are so focused on the game that they barely even hear Galacta’s voice lines, which means they thankfully avoid her awful advice.

Galacta detractors in the thread are going so far as to campaign for different announcer packs that players could purchase and equip. Games like SMITE allow players to purchase announcers based on characters in the game or popular members of the community like streamers, casters, and professional players. While there currently isn’t any official news or leaks about announcer packs in Rivals, a large community push could put this type of purchasable cosmetic at the forefront of the development team’s work.

Until then, players will just have to make a conscious effort to avoid all of Galacta’s advice and conserve their most powerful abilities for the right time. You can even mute Galacta altogether, but some players find “space mommy” far too compelling.

