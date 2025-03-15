This Marvel Rivals player took all of the toughest class’s heroes to Lord—and we are in awe

Reaching the Lord hero rank in Marvel Rivals isn’t an easy challenge. You must complete repetitive missions, which grow in difficulty with each level, to get there. Regardless, one motivated player has managed to do it for an entire class of heroes—and we can’t help but clap.

Recommended Videos

The player shared their notable achievement of reaching the Lord rank with all nine of Marvel Rivals’ Vanguard heroes in a Reddit post, which has garnered thousands of upvotes since then. Besides the praises, the post is full of comments asking them to “take a shower” and “touch grass,” and considering how long the challenge may have taken to be completed, they aren’t wrong.

Groot is the hardest Vanguard to reach Lord with. Image via NetEase Games

To reach Lord with a Vanguard hero in Marvel Rivals, you need to mainly focus on absorbing damage and efficiently using one of their abilities(check missions to know which), besides the usual playtime and KOs. These missions have been drafted carefully, considering that some Vanguards are more capable of blocking damage than others. So, if you’re thinking of taking Groot to Lord, prepare for a longer journey than you’d have to endure if you chose Thor.

While you may think it’s the same for Duelists and Strategists, the journey to Lord usually feels much longer and harder with a Vanguard. This is mainly because of the damage blocked requirement, which grows with every hero rank you cross. As a Tank, your job is to block damage, and technically, your high HP makes it possible for you to do that. But if you think about it, you can’t really block much damage efficiently without the help of Strategists.

Vanguards have a larger hitbox than Strategists and Duelists in Marvel Rivals, making it easier to target the former. Enemies will likely hit you first, and you’ll always take the most damage for your team, which is great for completing your missions. However, the more your team’s healers focus on replenishing your health, the higher the total damage you’ll block at the end of the match. If you don’t receive healing, you’ll find it hard to survive and won’t be able to block much damage at a time, making your grind harder.

I’ve had to face this situation when I was grinding Lord for Peni Parker, and the number of times I “rage-switched” to a Strategist because I wasn’t receiving enough heals is… disturbing. With Duelists and Strategists, you don’t have to deal with such dependency.

Considering these limitations, reaching Lord with all Vanguards in Marvel Rivals must have taken unwavering dedication. Besides, only a few of us enjoy playing this archetype—thanks to limited mobility and average damage output—enough to take on and complete such a challenge. After hitting Lord with Peni, I’m never going through all of that pain for any other tank in this game.

I can only imagine the amount of patience the player had to muster to block hundreds and thousands of damage and the hours they had to put in to earn this feat. It’s a dreamy achievement most of us can only hope to reach someday.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy