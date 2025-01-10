Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Loading into a game on the Midtown map in Marvel Rivals.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Marvel

How to trigger Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals

Here's how to use the new mechanic.
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
|

Published: Jan 10, 2025 09:53 am

The developers behind Marvel Rivals teased an exciting new mechanic called Recursive Destruction in their video Dev Vision Vol. 03 on Jan. 7. The feature finally made its debut alongside season one. While it’s a fascinating concept, there’s a bit of room for improvement.

Recommended Videos

What is Recursive Destruction in Marvel Rivals?

Using Chronovision in Marvel Rivals.
Regular smashable objects! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To experience Recursive Destruction, you’ll need to play on the Empire of the Eternal Night: Midtown map. This map is only available in Quick Play and must be selected manually. Instead of diving straight into the Quick Play queue, head to the play menu and choose the Empire of the Eternal Night: Midtown option. Once you’re loaded into the map, the real fun begins.

Recursive Destruction is a map-specific feature that allows certain structures to “reverse” into what they were before being destroyed. This mechanic changes the environment dramatically, creating opportunities to shift the tide of battle.

Recursive Destruction in aciton in Marvel Rivals.
Red = Fancy new feature. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you start the game on Empire of the Eternal Night: Midtown, activate your Chronovision (press B on your keyboard or Right on the D-pad of your controller). You’ll notice that most destructible parts of the map are highlighted in yellow, but two specific structures glow red. These glowing structures are the ones tied to Recursive Destruction.

The first is a large pile of rubble found after the first checkpoint on the route, while the second is a damaged building after the second checkpoint (you can see the second in the screenshot above).

Destroying either of these structures triggers the Recursive Destruction feature. After the structure has been brought down, the terrain resets and a restored version of the original structure appears. While it’s an interesting mechanic, it’s currently a bit underwhelming. These are the only two structures on the entire map that use Recursive Destruction, and the changes don’t feel as impactful as the developers’ description suggested.

How to complete the Factory Setting achievement in Marvel Rivals

The Factory Setting achievement in Marvel Rivals.
I didn’t do anything, but I’ll take the points. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Recursive Destruction feature is linked to the Factory Setting achievement, which you’ll find in the Chronoverse Saga section of your Achievements tab. Despite some confusion around this, you don’t need to be the player who causes the destruction. As long as you’re in the match and a teammate triggers Recursive Destruction, you’ll still receive credit.

The achievement refers to Recursive Destruction as Reverse Destruction, which might cause some confusion. They are the same thing, though.

While Recursive Destruction adds a unique touch to the Empire of the Eternal Night: Midtown map, it doesn’t quite live up to the hype—for now. The developers described it as a feature that would “reshape the environment and create epic new opportunities for victory,” but its current implementation feels limited. Expanding this mechanic to other maps and adding more structures that utilize it would make it far more engaging.

If you’re loading up Marvel Rivals for season one, try the feature and see how it fits into your strategies. It’s always fun to explore new mechanics, even if they don’t quite hit the mark yet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton has been a freelancer for over 7 years, and has experience working as a writer in just about every industry. They are an advocate for accessibility and diversity in gaming, and a huge supporter of indie game teams. Whether they're running around in Disney Dreamlight Valley, scoping out the unnerving waters of Dredge, or building a new park in Rollercoaster Tycoon, it's safe to say that they have varied preferences in games. You're sure to see a lot of different genres from this writer, but they strive to give the best information possible in all of their guides while being distracted by their two cats.
twitter