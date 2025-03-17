This Marvel Rivals hero was voted the ultimate ‘tank killer’—and no, it’s not Wolverine

Tanks are the hardest heroes to kill in Marvel Rivals. You need a lot of firepower to shred through their beasty bodies. So if we were to call a hero anti-tank, logically, they should be a Duelist or another damage-heavy Tank, right? Well, players say, not really.

Entitling Rocket Raccoon as “Borderline Anti-Tank” in their Reddit post, one Marvel Rivals player highlighted why our adorable raccoon is arguably the best counter to Vanguards—and the community couldn’t help but nod. All of his abilities, including his Bombard Mode weapon, are built to either help him or his teammates take down the strongest heroes in the game.

Style and underrated power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“No joke he will shred any tank in 6 seconds as long as they’re right in front of him,” the post, with over 3,900 upvotes and counting, reads. “This also includes support killers such as Spider-Man and Ironfist. If you can’t run, you can definitely fight. This is on top of being a great healer.”

Normally, you wouldn’t expect a Strategist’s primary firing weapon to be as effective as a Duelist or Vanguard in Marvel Rivals. But here’s Rocket, defying all odds with his big, satisfying guns. “The rapid headshots feels like I’m winning a jackpot,” one relatable comment under the post reads. Besides decimating Vanguards and Duelists in close range, he can easily help destroy enemy utility, secure final hits on debuffed targets, and offer critical revives and health packs.

His ultimate is usually considered weak, unlike other Strategists’ “invincible” ultimates. But when you’re struggling against enemy tanks with three supports lingering around them, your team will definitely “enjoy the amplifier.”

While he has always been known as an excellent healer, unfortunately, Rocket Raccoon’s firepower is truly underrated. In fact, most Raccoon mains focus on pumping out healing bubbles to keep their teammates healthy. I often come across Raccoon players earning the highest heals achievement but, at the same time, a ridiculously low total damage(sometimes as low as zero) output in a match, which is such a waste of his true potential. As one comment explains, “Always get flamed for playing rocket in close quarters but he’s literally wasted potential if you aren’t melting tanks. Plus rockets should be shooting squids, peni nests and clones constantly.”

“I love the Eye of Agamotto because it lets me line up my rotary cannon at their heads,” a Rocket Raccoon main shared in a popular comment under the post. You can do the same with any crowd-control ultimate and grab a couple of valuable kills on stunned targets under your name. If you’re a Strategist main and tired of dive heroes chasing you down, switch to Raccoon. Not only can you enjoy excellent mobility, but you can also just kill them with your powerful gun. If you’ve got a Punisher or Winter Soldier on your team, please play Raccoon to give them the overpowered Ammo Overload team-up. And these are just a few examples of how valuable you can be with the Guardians of the Galaxy hero.

So, the next time you decide to play Rocket Raccoon in Marvel Rivals, make sure you use him to his truest skills.

