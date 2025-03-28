How to unlock the twerking Venom emote in Marvel Rivals

Are you craving some cake? Luckily, Marvel Rivals is delivering an asstastic April Fool’s Day surprise: an unlockable twerking emote for Venom.

Venom’s behind has been the focus of many posts within the Marvel Rivals community, and soon everyone who plays the game can shake his cake by earning this free reward. Here’s how you can unlock Venom’s twerking emote.

How to unlock twerking Venom emote in Marvel Rivals

Unlocking everything on the board will net you the coveted twerking emote. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want to unlock the twerking Venom emote, you can do so via Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure located on Rivals’ homepage. This cosmic adventure is a large board game, where you’ll exchange 30 purple orbs, also called Power Cosmic, to move your character.

Each roll moves your Galacta piece forward one to four spaces, and every spot contains a different reward. By collecting all rewards on the board game’s path, you’ll also unlock two free rewards in the center of the screen. These include a new comic book entry and the twerking Venom emote.

There are a total of 27 items included in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, but you’ll skip over rewards you have already unlocked. This means that as the board is collected, you won’t have to worry about landing on a spot you’ve already visited.

While Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure has been available for several weeks, the twerking Venom emote won’t release until April 1st in celebration of April Fool’s Day. The event will continue for about two more weeks after the emote is released and will disappear alongside the end of season one.

If you’ve already completed all of Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, then you’ll automatically unlock the twerking Venom emote when it releases.

How to complete Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure

Use the purple orbs earned from quests to roll for rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To unlock everything in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure, including the twerking Venom emote, you’ll need to earn Power Cosmic via two methods. The first method requires players to complete Challenges added to the game daily. To access your missions, head to the Season tab at the top of the game’s menu and click on the Missions subsection.

Challenges are shown via the tab on the left that looks like a calendar icon. These challenges typically involve playing certain characters, winning games, healing, and dealing or taking damage. If you don’t like a particular challenge, you can always refresh it to get a different task.

Completing one challenge will earn you 80 battle pass tokens and 20 Power Cosmic while Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure is active. Since each roll in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure costs 30 Power Cosmic, you’ll have to complete roughly two challenges to unlock one item on the event’s board.

You can also earn a set amount of Power Cosmic from playing the Clone Rumble limited-time mode, which is only available on weekends. By playing three games of Clone Rumble per weekend, players can earn 90 Power Cosmic, which translates to three rolls in Galacta’s Cosmic Adventure.

